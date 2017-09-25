WWE No Mercy 2017 results with video highlights

Bengaluru, September 25: This year’s No Mercy PPV was close to a bigger dual brand PPV with two first-time-ever Wrestlemania worthy matchups in the match card. The show has certainly exceeded our expectations as the two marquee matches stole the show.

Check out the results from the show hosted at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California,

Finn Balor Vs Bray Wyatt

Prior to the official start of the match, Bray Wyatt attacked Balor from behind. He later slammed Balor through the commentary table. Despite the injury, Balor was up for the match. Wyatt continued with his creepy moves throughout the match but Balor came back with two drop-kicks in the corner and followed it with the Coup De Grace for the win.

Neville Vs Enzo Amore (Cruiserweight Championship)

To the shock of the WWE Universe, Enzo Amore became the new Cruiserweight champion at No Mercy. He grabbed the Cruiserweight title and threatened Neville to hit him with it. The referee took it away from him and gave it back to the timekeeper and this allowed Enzo to perform a cheap shot with a kick to the groin to pick up the win.

The Miz Vs Jason Jordan (Intercontinental Championship)

The crowd booed the babyface Jason Jordan for the entire matchup. He was in for a tough challenge against the Miz, who had advantage of experience by his side. Dallas distracted the referee that allowed Axel to hit a cheap shot on Jordan. This allowed The Miz to hit the Skull Crushing Finale to retain his title. After the match, Jordan demanded a rematch, which could be addressed on Raw.

Dean Ambrose-Seth Rollins Vs Sheamus-Cesaro (WWE Raw tag team championship)

Miscommunication between the contenders allowed the champions to retain the tag team titles. Sheamus-Cesaro was in control for most part of the match until Sheamus hit the Brogue kick on his partner. Rollins took full advantage and hit him with a knee, while Ambrose followed it up with dirty deeds for the win.

Alexa Bliss Vs Sasha Banks Vs Nia Jax Vs Emma Vs Bayley (Raw Women’s Championship)

A brawl broke out as soon as the match started. The four women started to work together to put Nia out of the contest. Despite the efforts, she gained upper hand and was about to pin Banks with a leg-drop, but Emma broke that count. Jax went for a shoulder block but hit the ring-post instead. Bliss neutralized Banks and hit Bayley with the DDT for the win

Brock Lesnar Vs Braun Strowman (Universal championship)

The match saw a number of mark-out moments, as expected. Lesnar threw Strowman with a German suplex but the monster Strowman was right back on his feet. He hit the champion with a chokeslam and two running powerslams. But, Lesnar worked on his right shoulder that did not allow him to get the pinfall. The beast recovered from the slams and hit an F-5 on Strowman to walk out of No Mercy the champion.

John Cena Vs Roman Reigns

The crowd loudly booed Reigns for the entire matchup and cheered for Cena. The former franchise player performed the Attitude Adjustment move but Reigns kicked out. The Big Dog then connected with a spear on Cena through the commentary table. Later, he connected with another one spear inside the ring to get the clean pinfall. The crowd cheered Cena as he left the ring with “Thank You Cena” chants.