WWE NXT 2.0: Falls Count Anywhere; Tag Team Action & more announced

The undefeated Solo Sikoa will return to action in a repackaged avatar. A video clip aired this week where Sikoa was seen donning a face-paint like his brothers Jey and Jimmy Uso.

This face-paint was added in a storyline perspective after Sikoa took a fireball to the face from Boa, last week. Sikoa now has face-paint on one side of his face and burn scars makeup on the other.

Sikoa will come after Boa to seek retribution in a No DQ, Falls Count Anywhere Match where we expect all hell to break loose, next week. Boa’s supernatural powers seemingly put Sikoa’s undefeated streak in jeopardy.

The Toxic Attraction will return to action as a unit in a tag team match, next week. Ivy Nile defeated Kay Lee Ray in a singles contest, this week via distraction from WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose.

Once the match was over, WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin joined Mandy for a beatdown on KLR but Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta made the save and sent The Toxic Attraction for a retreat.

After what went down, Mandy, Dolin, and Jayne will feature in a six-woman tag team action against KLR, Indi and Persia, next week. This match will help elevate the ongoing feud where KLR is focused on Mandy’s NXT Women’s Title.

Tony D’Angelo declared this week that he has his sights set on WWE NXT North American Title. Cameron Grimes also intended to go after the title which led the champion, Carmelo Hayes, to announce a match between Grimes and Tony for next week.

WWE further confirmed the same lineup with the winner being announced as the new number-one contender for NXT North American Title.

Next week’s NXT episode will also feature the final two first-round bouts of the 2022 WWE NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic – MSK vs. Jacket Time, and Chase and Hayward vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans.

This week, The Creed Brothers defeated Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs to advance, while Malik Blade and Edris Enofe got an upset win over Legado del Fantasma’s Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde to advance.

The Creed Brothers will face the winners of Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans in the semi-finals. Blade and Enofe will face the winners of MSK vs. Jacket Time in the semi-finals.

Now here is the card for January 25 episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

• Solo Sikoa vs. Boa – No DQ Falls Count Anywhere Match

• Cameron Grimes vs. Tony D’Angelo

• Ollie Jay musical performance

• Toxic Attraction vs. Indi Hartwell, Persia Pirotta, & Kay Lee Kay

2022 WWE NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First-Round matches:

• MSK – Wes Lee and Nash Carter vs. Jacket Time – Kushida and Ikemon Jiro

• Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans - James Drake and Zack Gibson