WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: December 21, 2021

Also, a Street Fight culminated from an ongoing rivalry between two former besties, while Raw Superstar AJ Styles returned to NXT on the show that took place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the recap and results from the December 21 episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

– WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa kicked things off on the show by calling out current rival Bron Breakker to the ring.

It was revealed that at NXT New Year’s Evil episode in early January, Bron will get another shot at the NXT Championship. Ciampa vowed that Breakker will lose again as he can’t allow the newbie to be Champion in 'his NXT.’

Ciampa proceeded to slap Bron. In response, Bron lifted up Ciampa, but instead of slamming, he placed him back down. Bron said at New Year’s Evil, he will eat him alive and win the NXT Championship.

– Raquel Gonzalez defeated Dakota Kai in a Street Fight in the opening contest of the night. The two started brawling backstage even before the bell rang.

Things eventually arrived inside the ring where ran over Kai with a big boot. Raquel then hit a big one-arm chokeslam bomb onto a trash can to secure the pin-fall win.

Enemy or friend... @RaquelWWE will go through ANYONE to get the #WWENXT Women's Title back. pic.twitter.com/Pnp418s0C6 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 22, 2021

After the match, Raquel called out NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose as she wanted the title rematch. Cora Jade came out and told Raquel that she also wants to face Mandy for the title.

Mandy appeared on the screen from a swimming pool and proposed they’d rather have a Triple Threat Match for the NXT Women’s Title at NXT New Year’s Evil.

NXT Women’s Champion Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jayne came out with some weapons in hand and ambushed Raquel and Cora inside the ring to end the segment.

– Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) vs. The Creed Brothers of Diamond Mine ended in a DQ via Jacket Time’s (Kushida and Ikemon Jiro) interference. Gibson and Drake attacked Jacket Time members at ringside causing a brawl as the referee called for the match bell.

– Dexter Lumis defeated Trick Williams (with NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes) in a singles contest by applying The Silence finishing maneuver.

– RAW Superstar AJ Styles made his second-only NXT appearance to confront Grayson Waller. AJ said Grayson needed the AJ rub to get elevated. Since Grayson wears a glove, AJ called him a clone of himself.

Grayson claimed that AJ lost his insurance policy in Omos on RAW. AJ wanted to settle things right there with Grayson but Grayson wanted AJ to face Omos first on next week’s Raw.

– Malcolm Bivens of the Diamond Mine issued a challenge to NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, to face NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong at NXT New Year’s Evil with both the Titles on the line. Later this match was announced for a title unification.

– Edris Enofe defeated Von Wagner in a short affair. Enofe countered a powerbomb attempt from Wagner and rolled him up for the win. An irate Wagner attacked Enofe after the match with a clothesline.

– Io Shirai defeated Elektra Lopez (with Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde) in a singles contest. Xyon Quinn interfered in the match as he attacked Mendoza and Wilde at ringside.

The chaos distracted Lopez as Shirai hit the one-palm strike on her before executing the moonsault off the top rope for the pin to win.

– Pete Dunne defeated Tony D’Angelo in the main event of NXT. Dunne snapped the fingers of Tony and hit the Bitter End to secure the pin-fall win.

As Dunne looked to celebrate, Tony attacked Pete with a Crowbar and choked him with it against the announce table. Tony also smashed Dunne’s hand with the crowbar and talked some trash to him to send the show off-air.