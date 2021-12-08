WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: December 7, 2021

Plus, a Steel Cage Match featuring two former tag teammates was there on the card in the show that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the recap and results from the December 7 episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

– Von Wagner defeated Kyle O’Reilly inside a Steel Cage in the opener. Wagner low-blowed Kyle right in front of the referee as it was legal before slamming him in the middle of the ring for the pin to win. Wagner also smashed the Steel Cage door in Kyle’s face, twice once the match was done.

– Joe Gacy had a backstage promo in which he announced that the 205 lbs weight limit to challenge for the Cruiserweight Title has been lifted. He also informed that his tag partner Harland has been misjudged his whole life, but people will see the best of him when Harland makes his in-ring debut, next week.

– Bron Breakker pointed out in a promo that his score with NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa is now settled. Ciampa pinned him at Halloween Havoc and he pinned Ciampa at War Games. He challenged Ciampa to a Title match again.

The Diamond Mine (Malcolm Bivens, Hachiman, The Creed Brothers, Ivy Nile, sans NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong) interrupted him. Bivens stated that since the weight limit has been lifted, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong now wants to face Breakker. Strong vs. Breakker was confirmed for next week’s NXT 2.0.

– Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs then defeated The Creed Brothers in a tag team match. Briggs rolled up Julius Creed to secure the pin-fall win.

– Duke Hudson wore a wig as he lost a Hair vs. Hair match to Cameron Grimes at NXT War Games. Grimes came out to continue the feud as he offered a No Holds Barred match with Hudson which accepted. The two eventually started brawling. Grimes tried to rip his wig, but Hudson somehow escaped.

– Jacket Time’s Kushida and Ikemen had a backstage brawl with Grizzled Young Veterans.

– Dexter Lumis defeated NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams) via DQ. Lumis had The Silence submission applied on Carmelo when Trick broke it up from ringside through the ropes, forcing the referee to call for the match bell.

– RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle was revealed to The Shaman for Former NXT Tag Team Champions MSK.

– The Toxic Attraction - WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (with NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose) defeated Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon in a tag team action. The finish saw Jayne hitting a superkick on Feroz for the pin to win.

After the match, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose issued an open challenge for her title to the roster. Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez came out for a shot and forced the Toxic Attraction faction to retreat. Jade, Raquel, and Kay Lee Ray also featured in a backstage segment stating why each of them should receive a title shot.

– Santos Escobar (with Legado del Fantasma’s Elektra Lopez, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza) defeated Xyon Quinn in a singles contest. Wilde provided the distraction to Quinn that allowed Santos to execute his Phantom Driver finisher on Quinn for the win.

– Johnny Gargano came out to address the fans in the final segment of NXT that was a potential farewell segment. Since NXT is the only place he has ever felt special in his life, he never left this brand for RAW/SmackDown.

Addressing the WarGames loss, he said that change is scary, but it needs to happen. Gargano also informed that in February 2022, he will officially become a father.

As for his future on NXT, he didn’t inform anything but then Grayson Waller came to hit him in the back with a steel chair. A vicious attack followed after which Waller powerbomb-ed Gargano through the announce table. Fans were chanting “piece of sh*t” towards Waller as the show came to an end.