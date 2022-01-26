WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: January 25, 2022

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, Jan. 26: WWE NXT started build-ups towards the next special event from this week. Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic 2022 Men’s Tournament continued on the show confirming the semi-finale competitors.



NXT Champion Bron Breakker received his first title match opponent on the night where NXT Women’s Champion suffered a loss in a tag team match. NXT’s voice Ollie Jay was also there on the show for a live performance.



Check out the recap and results from the January 25 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:



– WWE NXT 2.0 kicked off with the announcement for the next special event in the form of Vengeance Day on February 15th.



– MSK (Wes Lee and Nash Carter) defeated Jacket Time (Kushida and Ikemen Jiro) to advance to the next round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic 2022.



In the finishing sequence, Carter rammed Kushida into the turnbuckles to break the hold as Lee performed a big double-team move from the corner for the pin to win.



– Santos Escobar (with Legado del Fantasma members Elektra Lopez, Raul Mendoza, and Joaquin Wilde) appeared in a promo to blast the reigning NXT Champion Bron Breakker.



Bron came out and said Escobar is insecure and has to surround himself with Legado Del Fantasma for being protected. Bron issued a challenge to Escobar, but Escobar wanted to face him on his time.





– Solo Sikoa defeated Boa in a No DQ Falls Count Anywhere Match to continue with his undefeated streak. Solo slammed Boa into the announce table with a Samoan Drop and then flew in with a big Uso Splash through another table to get the pin-fall win.– Gunther said in a promo that his new name is in honor of his grandfather, who introduced him to pro wrestling. He is willing to leave the past behind and guide the Imperium faction into the future with his own identity.– Duke Hudson defeated Guru Raaj by nailing a big Razor’s Edge powerbomb. After the match, Dante Chen came out and went after Duke, but Duke dodged fended off the attack with a Chop Block.– Kay Lee Ray, Indi Hartwell, and Persia Pirotta defeated The Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) in a six-woman tag team match.KLR and Rose disappeared into the backstage area during a brawl. Inside the ring. Persia then delivered a big boot to Dolin and then scooped Dolin to her shoulders and planted her face-first in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.– Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake) defeated Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward to advance to the next round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic 2022 tournament.Drake distracted Bodhi from the floor, allowing Gibson to drop Bodhi with a shot to the throat. Drake got the tag, took out Chase, and then hit the double team on Bodhi for the pin to win and advance.After the match, Von Wagner and Robert Stone came out. Von attacked Andre and Bodhi from behind and completely destroyed them as Robert watched from the ramp.– After a backstage altercation, Io Shirai defeated Tiffany Stratton in a singles contest. Shirai downed the newbie with the running double knees and then successfully connected with the moonsault off the top ropes for the win.– In a pre-recorded promo, Diamond Mine faction member Malcolm Bivens said that Gunther is a stupid name and his parents should have named him Dumba**, instead. Diamond Mine then challenged Imperium to a six-man tag team match for next week.– Ollie Jayy, the voice behind one of NXT 2.0 performed, live on NXT as NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Willams accompanied her to the ring.– Cameron Grimes defeated Tony D’Angelo to become the new Number-one Contender for the NXT North American Championship. Pete Dunne came out and hit Tony with a Cricket Bat which allowed Grimes to connect with the Cave-In finisher for the pin to win.– In the parking lot, Legado del Fantasma faction tried to attack NXT Champion Bron Breakker. But Tommaso Ciampa joined Breakker for the backup.Breakker suggested that he and Ciampa will compete against Legado Del Fantasma, next week in a 2-on-3 capacity to send the show off-air.