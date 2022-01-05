WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: January 4, 2022

NXT Women’s Championship was also on the line last night when the North American Title and Cruiserweight Title were unified. Also, two top Raw Superstars were in attendance on the show that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the recap and results from the January 4 episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

– In the opening Title Unification Match on WWE NXT New Year’s Evil, 2022 NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes (c) (with Trick Williams) defeated NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong (c) (with The Diamond Mine’s Malcolm Bivens, Hachiman, Ivy Nile, and The Creed Brothers) to become a dual champion.

The finish was a clean one where Strong managed to hit a big X-Plex but Hayes kicked out. Moments later, Hayes went to the top to connect with his flying leg-drop for the pin to win.

– Top Raw Superstar AJ Styles was in attendance who came out wanted to face Grayson Waller, right there. But Grayson said they will do it next week, in the main event match.

– WWE NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic 2022 and the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic were announced to begin within a few weeks.

– One-half of WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle and MSK defeated Imperium (WALTER and NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) in a huge six-man tag team match.

Riddle neutralized WALTER with a suplex while MSK double-teamed on Aichner. Riddle hit Aichner with Floating Bro and connected with a sudden RKO on Barthel to get the pin to win.

– In the Triple Threat Match For WWE NXT Women’s Championship, Mandy Rose (c) defeated Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez to retain her belt.

Gonzalez downed Rose with Chingona Bomb and took Jade to the top for a suplex. Jade slid down and shoved Gonzalez out to the floor. Rose blocked a roll-up attempt and dropped down onto Jade for a shocking pin to win.

– Elektra Lopez announced a match for next week where Legado del Fantasma leader Santos Escobar will compete against Xyon Quinn. Lopez will beside herself with the winner of the match, moving forward.

– Von Wagner snapped on Andre Chase and his university students during an in-ring segment. In a physical confrontation, Wagner took out Chase with an Angle Slam and went to attack a few of the university students but some NXT officials ran out to stop him.

– Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo in a Crowbar on a Pole Match was announced for next week’s WWE NXT 2.0.

– In the main event NXT Championship Match from NXT New Year’s Evil 2022, Bron Breakker defeated Tommaso Ciampa (c) to win the title. Bron received a special entrance as he smashed through a large NXT X sign, on the entranceway (symbolizing the end of the old NXT era).

Bron put Ciampa through an announce table with an Alabama Slam in a big spot of the match. Ciampa countered with his a Fairy Tale Ending finisher but Bron kicked out of it.

Bron hit a flying Bulldog and then applied the Steiner Recliner to force Ciampa to tap out for the finish. NXT commentators mentioned Bron as the new face of NXT as the new champion continued to celebrate to send the first NXT of 2022 off the air.