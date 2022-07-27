WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: July 26, 2022

Additionally, a huge multi-team title match was also confirmed for next week during the show that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the recap and results from the July 26 episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

- Zoey Stark, last week’s Battle Royal Winner and the current Number-One Contender for WWE NXT Women’s Championship opened the show with a promo revolving around her impending title match opportunity.

Cora Jade interrupted for missing out on the opportunity after which The Toxic Attraction arrived as the leader Mandy Rose reminded everyone that she is the fourth longest-reigning NXT Women’s Champion in WWE history.

Stark took the opportunity and demanded a title shot from Mandy but Gigi Dolin wanted to compete against Stark. The title match was later announced for the upcoming Heatwave event.

- Grayson Waller defeated Wes Lee in the opening match of NXT. Trick Williams appeared at ringside o provide the distraction in favor of Waller who capitalized with his Cutter finisher for the pin to win.

- Apollo Crews defeated Xyon Quinn to pick his first solo win since returning to NXT. After countering a crossbody move, Crews hit his opponent with a powerslam to secure the pin to win.

- Zoey Stark defeated Gigi Dolin (with Jacey Jayne and WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose) in a match that barely lasted for a minute.

Despite distractions by Rose and Dolin, Stark hit a series of moves before connecting with a knee-to-the-face for the pin-fall win over Dolin for an easy win.

Just after the match was over, Cora Jade tried for an ambush on Stark with a kendo stick but Roxanne Perez made her return, sending Stark for a retreat.

- Afterward in a backstage segment, Perez was irate about how Jade threw her tag title into a trash can, last week. WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze then made a surprise appearance to announce that there will be a Fatal-4-Way Tag Team Elimination Match, next week to determine the new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships.

There will be a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Elimination Match NEXT WEEK to crown new #WWENXT Women's Tag Team Champions! @roxanne_wwe @Madusa_rocks pic.twitter.com/iJ58OMRmvy — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 27, 2022

- JD McDonagh appeared for a promo where he blasted the commentary team members for going bad-mouth against him. WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker arrived and announced that he will put his title on the line against JD at Heatwave. Plus, he will sign the match contract alongside JD, next week, to make the match official.

- Giovanni Vinci defeated Andre Chase in a singles contest on NXT. Vinci caught Chase from the top and delivered a big suplex. Chase countered with a powerbomb but then Vinci planted him with his own powerbomb for the pin to win.

- NXT Women’s Tag Team divisions’ Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter, and Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley got engaged in a backstage brawl while hyping things up for next week’s women’s tag team title match.

- Indi Hartwell defeated Arianne Grace in a short match. Grace tried to pin Hartwell using the ropes for leverage but the referee caught her. Hartwell took a punch to Grace’s face to get the pin to win.

- Tony D’Angelo and the D’Angelo Family (Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Stacks) defeated Diamond Mine (Roderick Strong, the Creed Brothers, and Damon Kemp) in NXT main event match.

In the finishing sequence of the encounter, Julius applied an ankle lock on Tony but Stacks broke the hold. Strong accidentally hit Julius and the distraction allowed Tony to hit a fisherman neckbreaker on Tony to get the pin to win.

– After the match, the camera cut to the parking lot where two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne met Alundra Blayze. They wanted her to hand over the tag team titles to them but Blayze advised them to get prepared for the announced title match to send NXT off the air.