WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: June 14, 2022

Check out the recap and results from the June 14 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida,



– The Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius Creed) defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade to retain WWE NXT Tag Team Championships in the opening match of the night.

Blade was sent out of the ring as Brutus slammed Enofe while Julius quickly launched a sliding elbow strike to get the pin-fall win.





– Fallon Henley (with Briggs and Jensen) defeated Tiffany Stratton in a quick fashion after Wendy Choo arrived at ringside to provide the distraction. Henley rolled up Tiffany to get the three counts.– Wes Lee defeated Xyon Quinn after surviving a spear by tripping Quinn into the match. He then successfully connected with the 450-splash maneuver for the pin to win.– The Druids (with Joe Gacy) defeated Dante Chen and Javier Bernal. The druids survived the chaos with a sudden double-team move on Bernal for the pin to win.– In an in-ring segment Tony D’Angelo, Two Stacks, Dimes, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro of the D’Angelo Family had a confrontation with WWE NXT North American Champion, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.D’Angelo challenged Hayes to a title match that is yet to be officially announced. Plus, Two Stacks and Dimes challenged Hayes and Williams to a match that was set for later the night.

– Bron Breakker (C) defeated Duke Hudson in an impromptu matchup (Duke challenged Breakker for the title in a backstage segment) to retain his WWE NXT Championship.



The match ended within a few seconds as Breakker planted Hudson with his powerslam move to get the pin-fall win.





After the match, Cameron Grimes came out to challenge Breakker to a title match at Great American Bash which was officially announced.– Giovanni Vinci defeated Guru Raaj in his debut match on NXT with his piledriver finisher.– WWE NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams defeated Two Stacks & Dimes (with Tony D’Angelo, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro) in a non-title match.An expected brawl broke out at ringside ensued that allowed Hayes to drop Stacks onto the match and connect with his leg drop finisher to get the pin-fall win.– Cora Jade, Indi Hartwell, and Roxanne Perez defeated Toxic Attraction (WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) in a non-title main event match.Rose tried to escape the chaos by tagging in Dolin. Indi stopped Jayne from making the save for Dolin who was hit with a senton by Jade. Perez got the tag and followed up with a Pop Rox to get the pin-fall win on Dolin.

Jade, Indi, and Perez celebrated on the ramp as the down champions looked on from the ring to end the show.