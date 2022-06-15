WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: June 14, 2022

Bengaluru, June 15: WWE NXT progressed the builds for the 2022 Great American Bash in three weeks as the main event for the upcoming special event was announced, last night. NXT tag team titles were on the line, marking the first defence for the champions since winning the belt at NXT In Your House. Also, a huge six-woman tag team match was the main event match of the card.
Check
out
the
recap
and
results
from
the
June
14
episode
of
WWE
NXT
2.0
that
took
place
at
the
WWE
Performance
Center
in
Orlando,
Florida,
– The Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius Creed) defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade to retain WWE NXT Tag Team Championships in the opening match of the night.
Blade
was
sent
out
of
the
ring
as
Brutus
slammed
Enofe
while
Julius
quickly
launched
a
sliding
elbow
strike
to
get
the
pin-fall
win.
#AndSTILL!#WWENXT #NXTTagTitles @JuliusCreedWWE @BrutusCreedwwe pic.twitter.com/penbILr8ns— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 15, 2022
–
Bron
Breakker
(C)
defeated
Duke
Hudson
in
an
impromptu
matchup
(Duke
challenged
Breakker
for
the
title
in
a
backstage
segment)
to
retain
his
WWE
NXT
Championship.
The match ended within a few seconds as Breakker planted Hudson with his powerslam move to get the pin-fall win.
👀#WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe @CGrimesWWE pic.twitter.com/0YK4Ag0NTi— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 15, 2022
.@indi_hartwell, @roxanne_wwe & @CoraJadeWWE take down #ToxicAttraction on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/9UNb4vhF7v— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 15, 2022
Jade, Indi, and Perez celebrated on the ramp as the down champions looked on from the ring to end the show.
