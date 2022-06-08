WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: June 7, 2022

All the respective champions were present on the show while the NXT North American Champion competed in the main event against a former WWE Intercontinental Champion in a tag team match.

Check out the recap and results from the June 7 episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

– WWE NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes with Trick Williams kicked off the episode with a promo about the title win at In Your House special event.

Solo Sikoa and Grayson Waller interrupted the session and threw jabs at the champions leading to a brawl. WWE Officials had to come out to separate the superstars and restore order for the show.

– Josh Briggs (with Fallon Henley & Brooks Jensen) defeated Von Wagner (with Ms. Caldwell and Mr. Stone) in the opening match of NXT. With Henley distracting the referee, Briggs hit Wagner with a hand-cast and followed up with a lariat for the pin-fall win.

– Nathan Frazer defeated Santos Escobar in a singles contest with Tony D’Angelo and his allies standing at ringside. The heels tried to help Escobar by sliding a crowbar inside the ring. Escobar threw it outside as Frazer tripped him to the mat and executed the 450-splash to secure the win.

– WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker was out to the ring as he expected potential next challengers would be out to confront him. In a surprise, former WWE Intercontinental Champion and WWE Raw roster member Apollo Crews came out as he claimed to have some unfinished business with the NXT brand.

– Roxanne Perez defeated Tiffany Stratton to become the inaugural WWE NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament winners. Stratton went to the middle rope but missed a moonsault attempt as Perez planted her with her finisher move to get the pin-fall win.

Cora Jade and Indi Hartwell joined Perez for the celebration as WWE NXT Women’s Champion, Mandy Rose alongside the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne came out to interrupt. This led to a brawl where the champions were forced to retreat.

– Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) defeated Andre Chase in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match in quick time using their finisher.

– Alba Fyre returned to action and defeated Tatum Paxley in another short match with her Gory Bomb finisher.

– WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, Brutus and Julius Creed received a title match challenge by Edris Enofe and Malik Blade and WWE announced that match for next week.

– Apollo Crews and Solo Sikoa defeated WWE NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller (with Trick Williams) in the non-title main event match on NXT 2.0.

After a chaotic brawl, Waller and Crews were the legal participants as Waller went to hit his pop-up cutter but Crews slid out of the hold and caught Waller with a sit-out powerbomb for the pin to win. Crews and Sikoa stood tall in the ring to end the show.