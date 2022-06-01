WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: May 31, 2022

The main event of the show featured NXT North American Champion in action, while several other singles contests took place alongside a championship summit on the card.

Check out the recap and results from the May 31 episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

– Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince) defeated Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp in the opening contest. Prince knocked Kemp out of the ring after which Julius Creed tried to distract, but was taken out with the tag team belts allowing Wilson to hit a back-body-drop on Prince for the victory.

– Legado del Fantasma and Tony D’Angelo alongside Stacks and Two Dimes appeared on a boat for negotiations where a rematch between the two factions was set up for In Your House. The losing team in this match will join the other family and follow their patriarch.

– Cora Jade defeated Elektra Lopez in the next match. She recovered from a powerbomb and managed to trip Lopez in the finishing sequence. Jade then nailed Lopez with a splash for the three-count.

– Wes Lee defeated Xyon Quinn in a short match via a roll-up.

– Roxanne Perez announced that the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Final had been pushed back for a week.

– Wendy Choo, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter followed by WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jane of Toxic Attraction appeared in the ring for a championship summit.

The champions and their respective challengers put their signatures to the contracts and ensued a brawl inside the ring. Choo took out Rose with a spitball while Carter and Chance shoved Dolin and Jane off the ring. The babyface challengers stood tall in the ring to end the segment.

– Solo Sikoa defeated Duke Hudson as his persuasion for the NXT North American Title continues. Sikoa fired off a number of strikes followed by a Samoan Drop before going up top and squashing Hudson with a frog splash for the pin-fall win.

– Grayson Waller defeated Josh Briggs (without Brooks Jensen and Fallon Henley) in a singles contest. Briggs nailed Waller with some strikes but Waller rolled back to the outside. Waller slid back and rolled up Briggs to score an upset win.

– Ivy Nile defeated newbie Kiana James in the next match. The Diamond Mine member executed a flurry of strikes before planting her opponent with a yet-to-be-named finisher for the win.

– WWE NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes defeated Nathan Frazer in the main event of the night. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams joined commentary to witness this fight.

The finish of the match saw an exchange of strikes from both sides. Grimes tripped Frazer, sent him back down to the mat, and then connect with the Cave-In finisher for the pin-fall win.

Hayes and Trick rushed the ring for a sneak attack but Grimes escaped through the ramp. Grimes and Hayes shared a staredown with each other to send NXT off the air.