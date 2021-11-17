WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: November 16, 2021

NXT Cruiserweight Champion was in action alongside a bunch of fresh names of WWE’s third brand. Also, the ongoing feud against Bron Breakker continued for the NXT Champion Tomasso Ciampa.

Check out the recap and results from the November 16 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 that took place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– Tony D’Angelo defeated Dexter Lumis in the opening match of NXT 2.0. Tony took a cheap shot at Lumis by hitting him into the eye with his thumb and then dropped Lumis for the pin-fall win.

After the match, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams came out and attacked Dexter. They wanted to hurt his arm with a Steel Chair, but Johnny Gargano fended them off the ring.

"If it wasn't for this championship and doing business with the A Champion, none of y'all would be relevant right now." - @Carmelo_WWE @JohnnyGargano, your thoughts? #WWENXT @_trickwilliams pic.twitter.com/WluGtNZeVj — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 17, 2021

– Johnny Gargano then said that Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams messed up with his family and hence he wanted to fight them. Pete Dunne interrupted and pointed out that he pinned Carmelo last week and he should be the one to receive an NXT North American Title Match before him.

Carmelo said he has no problem facing the duo at the same time. The mid-card champion then promised to do it, next week in a Triple Threat Match for the NXT North American Title.

– Odyssey Jones and Jacket Time’s Ikemen Jiro and Kushida defeated Diamond Mine’s The Creed Brothers and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong (with Ivy Nile, Hachiman, and Malcolm Bivens) in a tag team contest. Jones got the pin-fall win by power-slamming Strong in the middle of the ring.

– The Grizzled Young Veterans posed with the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles’s replica and pretended to be the NXT Tag Team Champions so that they can get some money from Gibson’s nana.

– Xyon Quinn defeated Andre Chase in a short match by hitting the Jackhammer move. After the match, Legado Del Fantasma - Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde, Elektra Lopez, and a returning Santos Escobar launched a vicious attack on Quinn. Escobar planted Quinn onto the steel plating next to the bleachers to end the segment.

– Cameron Grimes defeated Duke Hudson in a Poker Showdown by bluffing and he laughed at Duke for believing in him. A frustrated Duke attacked Grimes. Duke grabbed some scissors and cut some of Grimes’ hair before leaving.

– Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner defeated Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen in a tag team action on NXT. Kyle dumped Briggs over the top rope to the floor and then nailed a running knee from the apron to the floor. Wagner caught Jensen for a big slam in the middle of the ring to secure the victory.

– Persia Pirotta defeated Gabby Stephens and Jenna Levy in a 1 on 2 Handicap Match by hitting one of her opponents with the TKO finisher.

– Bron Breakker issued a warning to NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa that he should be worried about him or else it will be a matter of time that he loses the title.

Ciampa told the video production crew to show the ending of their match at Halloween Havoc and pointed out that Bron already lost to him. The NXT Champion left the ring after saying that Bron is just a little puppy compared to him.

– Raquel Gonzalez defeated Dakota Kai via DQ. Raquel was close to hitting back Kai with a shovel when Toxic Attraction - NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne attacked her to cause the disqualification.

The heel trio triple-teamed on Raquel until Cora Jade, Io Shirai, and Zoey Stark came out and made the save. The babyfaces stood tall in the ring when Shirai proposed a WarGames between the two groups. NXT quickly went off the air after Shirai screamed out “WarGames.”