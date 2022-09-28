WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: September 27, 2022

NXT Champion was present on the show to have a face-off with his two next contenders, while the NXT Women's Champion alongside the Women's Tag Team Champions also were in action in separate non-title matchups.

Check out the recap and results from the September 27 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

- NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh featured in a confrontation in the opening segment of NXT 2.0. As both the challengers wanted title shots, the champion proposed a Triple Threat Title Match for the Halloween Havoc to end the segment.

- WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose (with Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jayne) defeated Fallon Henley in the opening match of the night.

Henley gained the upper hand with a kick to Rose's midsection but Rose suddenly hit back with the Bicycle Knee for the pin to win.

After the match, Alba Fyre appeared on the tron to have a verbal exchange with Rose and claim to become the new NXT Women's Champion, down the road.

- Apollo Crews appeared in a backstage promo about Grayson Waller giving him a red eye with that vicious attack from a few weeks ago.

- Wes Lee defeated Tony D'Angelo To Qualify For The Fatal-5-Way Ladder Match for the North American Championship at Halloween Havoc. After getting sent face-first into the middle turnbuckle, Tony was apparently injured as the referee declared Lee to be the winner.

- Sol Ruca defeated Amari Miller in her debut match on NXT 2.0. After a drop-kick, Ruca delivered a flip out of the corner onto Miller for the pin to win.

- Joe Gacy (with The Dyads) defeated Cameron Grimes in the next match. The Dyads caused a distraction to Grimes, allowing Gacy to hit the Upside Down World for the pin to win.

- Nikkita Lyons (with Zoey Stark) defeated NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter (with Katana Chance) in a singles contest. Carter delivered a chop-block, but Lyons delivered a dual kick followed by the split-legged leg-drop for the pin-fall win.

- Ilja Dragunov defeated Xyon Quinn in his NXT brand in-ring debut. Ilja delivered a series of suplexes to Quinn followed by a running uppercut for the pin-fall win.

- Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp ended in a DQ after the latter Kemp grabbed a chair and hit Creed in the midsection with it. He continued with the attack after the match. Julius Creed was out for help but Kemp scared him away, showing the chair.

- Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeated Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) in a Pub Rules Match in the main event of NXT 2.0. Briggs and Jensen sent Coffey through the table on the outside.

Wolfgang ran in afterward but Briggs and Jensen also sent him through another table set up in the corner. The duo then delivered the high-low combination for the pin to win.

After the match, the security ran down to prevent Gallus from attacking Briggs and Jensen. They knocked down a few officials before getting arrested as the show went off the air.