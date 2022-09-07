WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: September 6, 2022

Veteran Japanese Superstar Meiko Satomura was in action on a night where multiple WWE main roster superstars also featured, while Toxic Attraction was back in the competition after recent injury hiatus.

Check out the recap and results from the September 6 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

- Former WWE NXT UK Champion opened the show by cutting a promo as he mentioned that he's damn proud of being the first and last champion of the now extinct WWE NXT UK brand.

Gallus faction came out and blasted Bate for losing his title to Bron Breakker at Worlds Collide. Apparently, he let the entire UK and the NXT UK brand down.

b i g s t r o n g b o i#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/v5MggUp1xN — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 7, 2022

Bate reminded everyone how Gallus couldn't win the unified tag team titles at Worlds Collide. In response, Gallus tried to deliver a beatdown to Bate but Bron Breakker made the save and thereby set up a tag team match for later the night.

- Nikki ASH and Doudrop defeated Toxic Attraction - Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin (Dolin returned to action from a foot injury) in a tag team opening match of NXT 2.0.

Nikki tossed Jayne out of the ring after which Doudrop caught Dolin with a Michinoku Driver followed by the running crossbody for the pin to win.

- JD McDonagh defeated Wes Lee in a singles contest. McDonagh kicked out of a Sunset Flip and leveled Lee with a Devlin Side finisher to secure the pin-fall win.

- Former WWE NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satoura defeated Roxanne Perez in a singles bout. After kicking out of a Sunset Flip, Satomura delivered a kick to Perez's jaw and then hit the Scorpio Rising for the pin to win.

After the match, Cora Jade hit the ring and attacked Perez with her bat. Meiko returned to the ring and chased Jade as the latter ran away from the ringside area.

- Ricochet defeated Trick Williams (with WWE NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes) in a singles contest with ease. The high-flyer connected with Recoil followed by a Shooting Star Press to get the pin-fall win.

- Axiom defeated Nathan Frazer in the first match of the best of three series. The finishing sequence saw Axiom hitting Frazer with a Superman Punch and then with the jumping superkick finisher for the pin to win.

.@Axiom_WWE picks up the first win in the best of 3 series with @WWEFrazer!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/rHiCZBi0VZ — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 7, 2022

- WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Tyler Bate defeated the Gallus (Joe and Mark Coffey) in a tag team match. Bate made the hot tag to Breakker who delivered a spinebuster on Mark.

Bate tagged back in and the pair hit the Doomsday Device. Bate goes for a pin. Bate then hit the Tyler Driver 97 for the pin to win.

After the match, JD McDonagh ran out to the ring and launched a surprise attack on Bate. Breakker made the save as he and McDonagh retreated through the crowd to end the show.