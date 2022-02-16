WWE NXT: 2022 Men's Dusty Cup Winners Crowned; Level Up show announced

Last night, during the Vengeance Day 2022 specials, The Diamond Mine faction members defeated MSK’s Wes Lee and Nash Carter in the tournament finals. Julius pinned Carter with a sliding forearm to get the pin-fall win.

Now, The Creed Brothers will receive a title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium. The title match is yet to be announced. Plus, the new winners will also have their names carved on the prestigious Dusty Cup trophy.

Check out the full bracket of the Dusty Cup tournament for the 2022 edition:

FIRST ROUND

* MSK defeated Jacket Time

* Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Legado del Fantasma

* The Creed Brothers defeated Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs

* The Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Chase University

SEMI-FINALS

* MSK defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

* The Creed Brothers defeated The Grizzled Young Veterans

FINALS

* The Creed Brothers defeated MSK.

WWE NXT is set to present a brand new show named Level Up and tapings for this show were held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida before NXT Vengeance Day aired on Syfy.

Featuring Nigel McGuinness and recent hire Sudu Shah as the commentators, Level Up will be the replacement WWE 205 Live on Peacock and the WWE Network in the same slot at 10 PM, every Friday night.

Catch some of WWE’s brightest young talent as they look to begin their climb to the top of #WWENXT 2.0 when NXT Level Up debuts this Friday at 10/9c! @peacockTV | @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/rGrEL8p0mh — WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2022

WWE has released a promo for Level Up show while wrestling media outlets like Wrestling INC already leaked the taped matches. The lineups for the inaugural edition are given below:

* Harland vs. Javier Bernal

* Fallon Henley and Kayla Inlay vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley (aka Natalie Holland)

* Edris Enofe vs. Kushida

In more news, WWE NXT also announced several matches for next week’s edition where RAW Superstar Dolph Ziggler will make his NXT in-ring debut as he will face former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa.

Ziggler has been involved in a feud with Ciampa and the current NXT Champion Bron Breakker. After getting physical with Ciampa on RAW, Ziggler attacked Breakker during the 2022 Vengeance Day main event against Santos Escobar.

Ciampa made the save after which Bron easily pinned Escobar to retain his title. WWE later confirmed Ziggler vs. Ciampa while it’s evident that Ziggler may also end up receiving an NXT title shot, down the line.

The much-anticipated LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller match has been confirmed for next week while the newbie Nikkita Lyons will also make her debut against an unknown opponent. Plus, the 2022 Women’s Dusty cup Classic will begin but any teams or matches are yet to be confirmed.