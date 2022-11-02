WWE NXT: Championship Matches and more announced for next week

Alba Fyre announced on the latest NXT episode that she will get her title rematch against Rose in two weeks' time that's on the November 15 episode of NXT. Besides facing Rose, Fyre will also face Rose's ally, Jacy Jayne, next week.

These matches came after Fyre interrupted Toxic Attraction's (NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne) celebration for Rose's 365-day long run with the NXT Women's Championship.

The segment on NXT saw smoke suddenly filling up the ring as Fyre came out of nowhere to attack all three members of Toxic Attraction. Fyre put Gigi Dolin through a table, sending Rose and Jayne for a retreat.

After the attack, Fyre took a mic to announce her next title match opportunity against Rose. She previously squared off against Rose at Halloween Havoc 2022 but Dolin and Jayne's interference cost her the opportunity.

Mandy Rose became the NXT Women's Champion at Halloween Havoc 2021 when she defeated Raquel Gonzalez in a Trick Or Street Fight match. She also unified the NXT UK Women's Title with her title by defeating former NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport in a Triple Threat at NXT Worlds Collide in September.

WWE has also announced that Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark will challenge for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships held by Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, next week.

Lyons and Stark had a verbal backstage exchange with the reigning tag team champions following Stark's loss to Indi Hartwell during the last night's NXT to set up the match.

Originally, Lyons and Stark had the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship match won last week, but the referee restarted the match which caused the champions to retain in a controversial fashion.

In more announcements, Joe Gacy of Schism will have "one last match" with Cameron Grimes next week on NXT. Gacy informed about this match during Schism's sit-down interview with NXT commentator Vic Joseph.

Also, Brutus Creed will compete in a match with Damon Kemp that will last for five minutes. The challenge from Brutus was already issued, last week on NXT but Veer Mahaan and Sanga attacked The Creed Brothers to ruin things.

That being said, the match card for the November 8 episode of WWE NXT from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida stands as follows:

- Kayden Carter and Katana Chance (c) vs. Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships

- Cameron Grimes vs. Joe Gacy - One Last Match

- Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp - Five-Minute Challenge Match

- Andre Chase vs. Charlie Dempsey - Singles Match

- Alba Fyre vs. Jacy Jayne