WWE NXT Great American Bash 2021: New Championship Matches Announced

During this week’s NXT opener, a Triple Threat Match took place to crown the new number one contenders to the tag team belts held by The Way - Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

In that Triple Threat, the team of Io Shirai and Zoey Stark defeated the team of Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon alongside Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez. Shirai scored the pinfall win on behalf of her team with a pumping knee-strike followed by a Moonsault on Kai.

Via this win, Shirai and Stark will challenge The Way with the titles on the line at the Great American Bash 2021. This would be the first attempt for Shirai and Stark to clinch tag team belts. As for the champions, LeRae and Hartwell, they defeated Moon and Blackheart to win the golds, a few weeks ago.

The Million Dollar Title will be on the line during WWE NXT Great American Bash special as the champion LA Knight is set to defend his belt against Cameron Grimes in a rematch.

This week’s NXT go-home edition witnessed Cameron Grimes defeat Ari Sterling in a one-on-one matchup. This match was expected to happen as Grimes was seeking payback for Sterling mocking WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, last week during a pre-show segment.

Grimes used his Cave-In finisher to win the match after which Knight interrupted and exchanged promos with Grimes. Knight mocked Grimes for being a loser. In return, Grimes challenged Knight to put the title on the line at Great American Bash.

Knight eventually agreed to the match but added a stipulation of his own which states that if Grimes fails to win the match at the Bash and thereby remains unable to capture the Million Dollar belt then he must become Knight’s butler.

This marks Knight’s first title defense since winning a Ladder Match against Grimes at NXT TakeOver: In Your House on June 13, to capture the Million Dollar belt which was brought back by Ted DiBiase on WWE TV after a decade.

There’s no update on whether DiBiase will appear for the upcoming title match. At present, he has been taken off TV after Knight turned on him during the post-TakeOver NXT episode and launched an attack on him.

The 2021 NXT Great American Bash will take place next Tuesday, July 6 at the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

With the latest announcements, we have four matches scheduled for the night and the updated card stands as follows:

• NXT Tag Team Titles Match: Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. MSK (c)

• NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae (c)

• Million Dollar Title Match: Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight (c) (If Knight wins, Grimes must become his butler)

• Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly