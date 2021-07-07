WWE NXT Great American Bash 2021 recap, results and highlights

Plus, the next title defense for Karrion Kross was also announced during the special event that went down at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the results, recap and highlights of the July 6 episode of NXT that is the Great American Bash 2021 special:

– MSK - Wes Lee and Nash Carter (c) retained the NXT Tag Team Championships against Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher in the opening contest. Thatcher and Lee were legal during the finishing sequences which saw Ciampa connecting with the Fairy Tale Ending on Lee.

Thatcher applied the ankle lock on Lee but Carter leveled Ciampa, knocking him into Thatcher to break the submission. Lee took advantage of the chaos and got a roll-up pin-fall win over Thatcher.

– NXT General Manager William Regal invited NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano to the ring to inform that he just can’t let them continue to attack each other.

They will rather have a chance to settle the score, next week when they'll collide for the NXT Championship. Regal’s associate Samoa Joe was appointed to be the Special Guest Referee.

– LA Knight (c) defeated Cameron Grimes to retain his Million Dollar Championship at Great American Bash 2021. Per the stipulation of the match, Grimes will have to become LA’s Butler.

Grimes was in control of the match who went to hit the Cave-In finisher but LA rolled up to the floor, moving from harm's way. Knight dropped Grimes onto the title belt with a stiff DDT that the referee never saw. Back in the ring, LA hit Grimes with the BFT finisher for the pin to win.

– NXT backstage interviewer Alicia announced the participants of the NXT Breakout Tournament:

Trey Baxter

Carmelo Hayes

Andre Chase

Josh Briggs

Ikemen Jiro

Joe Gacy

Odyssey Jones

Duke Hudson

Duke Hudson vs. Ikemen Jiro will take place, next week.

– Io Shirai and Zoey Stark defeated Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell (c) to capture the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships. LeRae and Hartwell were in control when the battery charger vignette appeared on the big screen and it was at 100%.

Tegan Nox suddenly appeared on the stage, making her NXT return as the fans went wild. LeRae was distracted as Shirai drop-kicked both the champions from behind. LeRae was sent to the floor as Stark made the tag and performed her finisher on Hartwell to secure the pin-fall win.

After the match, Nox attacked LeRae in the ring while Dexter Lumis arrived at the ring to pick up Hartwell and head to the back.

- NXT Interviewer McKenzie Mitchell was backstage with Toni Storm who cut a promo on NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez being afraid to step into the ring with her. She also dismissed the match that new roster member Sarray wanted against her, saying she’s not on her level.

– Hit Row Records hosted a Championship Cypher for Isaiah “Swerve” Scott’s NXT North American Title win from last week. It basically was a rap music performance based on their entrance music.

Ashante “Thee” Adonis served as the DJ while “B-Fab” Briana Brandy rapped, first, followed by “Top Dolla” AJ Francis. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott then performed a song while B-Fab held his title.

– Adam Cole defeated Kyle O’Reilly in the Great American Bash 2021 main event match. Cole successfully hit The Last Shot finisher but Kyle kicked out of it! A desperate Cole hit the top rope for the Panama Sunrise but Kyle caught him mid-air with a knee-strike.

Kyle hurt his knees in the process which allowed Cole to connect with the Panama Sunrise. He then ran in with The Last Shot, once again to get the pin to win. Cole celebrated his win in the pure wrestling match as Bash 2021 came to an end.