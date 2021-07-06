WWE NXT Great American Bash 2021: Spoiler on a major surprise return

The WWE Universe kept on guessing about the motive behind it, for the time being. Now, the official spoiler warning is available behind these mystery vignettes.

As per the reports of PWInsider, WWE NXT Superstar Tegan Nox made her return to the ring prior to RAW, this week from the ThunderDome. She competed in a dark match against Toni Storm but unfortunately, fans won't be able to see it since it was a dark match during the Main Event taping. Now she’ll be coming back on NXT TV, sooner than later.

The source added that those charging vignettes are a vehicle to bring back Tegan Nox on TV. A return date was not given away, but the charging percentage got up to 81% last week on WWE NXT, hinting that it's inching closer,"The charging battery vignette on WWE NXT has been expected to be Nox."As Tegan Nox is expected to be the Superstar behind the battery charger teasers and since she is already back in action, the expectation is that the charging percentage will hit 100% on NXT Great American Bash special event. Thus, one of the much-anticipated TV returns of recent times should happen tomorrow night.

Nox has been one of the most popular superstars of NXT’s female roster who garnered a lot of attention after coming out as a lesbian, a couple of years ago. But WWE could have never smoothly used her in storylines due to her extremely injury-prone conditions.

She has been out of action since September 2020 after suffering another torn ACL, her third similar injury since 2017. Back then, she was feuding with the current NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Candice LeRae at the time of the injury. Per the storyline, LeRae was blamed for the injury following an attack. The assumption is the feud would resume right after Nox makes her way back on NXT TV.





At tomorrow night's Bash event, LeRae is booked to defend the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships alongside her The Way tag partner Indi Hartwell against the new team of Io Shirai and Zoey Stark. The latter duo won a Triple Threat Match to capture the contenders' spot defeating the team of Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart and Dakota Kai & NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez.

It was previously reported that Tegan Nox actually suffered a knee injury while going through rehab procedures. She was expected to be out of the ring for at least 6-9 months but in an appearance on WWE The Bump on YouTube, back in January, it was informed that she was ahead of schedule with her rehab.