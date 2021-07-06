WWE NXT Great American Bash 2021: Spoiler on a major surprise return

Bengaluru, July 6: WWE NXT has been airing an interesting vignette for the past several weeks. In it, a cell phone battery is being shown on the screen. The battery is being charged as it's picking up life, gradually, leaving the fans wondering what could be indicated with these short bumper videos.
The WWE Universe kept on guessing about the motive behind it, for the time being. Now, the official spoiler warning is available behind these mystery vignettes.
As per the reports of PWInsider, WWE NXT Superstar Tegan Nox made her return to the ring prior to RAW, this week from the ThunderDome. She competed in a dark match against Toni Storm but unfortunately, fans won't be able to see it since it was a dark match during the Main Event taping. Now she’ll be coming back on NXT TV, sooner than later.
"WWE NXT star Tegan Nox officially returned to the ring tonight before Raw for a dark match against Toni Storm, PWInsider.com can exclusively confirm."
July 4, 2021
Nox has been one of the most popular superstars of NXT’s female roster who garnered a lot of attention after coming out as a lesbian, a couple of years ago. But WWE could have never smoothly used her in storylines due to her extremely injury-prone conditions.
She has been out of action since September 2020 after suffering another torn ACL, her third similar injury since 2017. Back then, she was feuding with the current NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Candice LeRae at the time of the injury. Per the storyline, LeRae was blamed for the injury following an attack. The assumption is the feud would resume right after Nox makes her way back on NXT TV.
It was previously reported that Tegan Nox actually suffered a knee injury while going through rehab procedures. She was expected to be out of the ring for at least 6-9 months but in an appearance on WWE The Bump on YouTube, back in January, it was informed that she was ahead of schedule with her rehab.
