WWE NXT Great American Bash 2021 Title Match and more announced

The match was officially announced after Ciampa and Thatcher defeated The Grizzled Young Veterans - Zack Gibson and James Drake, last week.



This week, a pre-match backstage segment saw MSK exchanging looks with Ciampa and Thatcher, who walked off with Nash Carter’s popcorn. While the two teams were kept off the main show, they will feature in a Final Face-Off segment, next week before their title match.





WWE NXT Great American Bash airs Tuesday, July 6 from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The updated card for the night, stands as follows:Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. MSK (c)Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’ReillyWWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles will also be on the line at the Great American Bash but the final lineup of the match is yet to be confirmed. Next week, the go-home show for the event will feature a number-one contender’s Triple Threat to determine the next challengers for NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.The three teams selected for the Triple Threat are Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon, Io Shirai and Zoey Stark, Dakota Kai, and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez. The winners of this match will earn an opportunity to challenge LeRae and Hartwell at the Great American Bash.A mixed tag team match has also been announced for next week’s NXT where Mercedes Martinez and Jake Atlas will compete against Xia Li and Boa Priestly. During a backstage interview segment of this week’s NXT, Martinez was attacked by Li and Boa but Atlas made the save to set up the match scenario.Cameron Grimes will also return to action, next Tuesday night but his opponent is yet to be announced. Per the storyline, Grimes vs. Million Dollar Champion LA Knight feud would continue, but they were kept off the main show.Rather, NXT aired a video package with Knight taunting Grimes and WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase. Grimes appeared in a parking lot segment where he came back from checking up on DiBiase following last week’s attack by Knight. Ari Sterling made some funny remarks on DiBiase that led to Grimes punching him in the face. So Sterling vs. Grimes is a possibility for next week which wasn't confirmed.Next week’s NXT will be the final episode before Great American Bash and the card for the night goes as follows:* Cameron Grimes returns to action* Mercedes Martinez and Jake Atlas vs. Xia Li and Boa Priestly in a Mixed Tag Team Match* Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez in a Triple Threat Match. The winners will challenge NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell at Great American Bash* Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher will have a Final Face-Off with NXT Tag Team Champions MSK - Wes Lee and Nash Carter ahead of their Great American Bash Title Match