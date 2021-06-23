WWE NXT Great American Bash 2021 Title Match and more announced

Bengaluru, June 23: One more match for WWE NXT Great American Bash has been made official on this week’s episode of NXT. It appears that NXT Tag Team Titles will be on the line on the upcoming gimmick-based episode on the USA Network.
Per WWE’s confirmation, MSK - Wes Lee and Nash Carter will defend their NXT Tag Team Titles against Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa at Great American Bash.
The match was officially announced after Ciampa and Thatcher defeated The Grizzled Young Veterans - Zack Gibson and James Drake, last week.
This week, a pre-match backstage segment saw MSK exchanging looks with Ciampa and Thatcher, who walked off with Nash Carter’s popcorn. While the two teams were kept off the main show, they will feature in a Final Face-Off segment, next week before their title match.
