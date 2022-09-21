WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022: Two Championship Matches confirmed

On that night, WWE will crown a new NXT North American Champion as Solo Sikoa is no longer the title-holder. He had to forfeit the belt as his win from last week's title match was declared inadmissible.

In the opening segment of this week's NXT 2.0 episode on the USA Network, the former champion Carmelo Hayes, Solo Sikoa, and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels were seen in a room.

Michaels notified Sikoa that per the results of a fan vote, Hayes was supposed to defend the NXT North American Title against Wes Lee. However, Hayes and Trick Williams attacked Lee backstage after which Sikoa made his surprise return to NXT and defeated Hayes to become the new champion.

Thus, Sikoa was never authorized to participate in the match in the first place. Hence, Michaels took away his belt and wished him luck for his main roster run with The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos) on SmackDown.

Afterward, it was also revealed that Hayes will be competing in a Fatal-5-Way Ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Title at the upcoming Halloween Havoc event.

Before losing the title last week, Hayes held the North American belt since NXT In Your House on June 4 where he defeated Cameron Crimes to win it. Now, he will be joined by Oro Mensah and three other superstars in the upcoming ladder match.

Mensah (fka Oliver Carter from the NXT UK brand) defeated Grayson Waller on NXT to qualify for the multi-person ladder match set for Halloween Havoc. Three more superstars will join the fray in the coming weeks.

During the main event of the latest NXT 2.0 episode, Unified WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker joined the commentary booth as JD McDonagh and Tyler Bate featured in the main event to determine his next challenger for the top prize of the NXT brand.

McDonagh got the win after connecting with his Devil Insider finisher move and thereby become the new number-one contender for the Unified NXT Title. However, the match between Breakker and McDonagh is yet to be confirmed for Halloween Havoc.

Ilja Dragunov from NXT UK made his shocking return to NXT 2.0 to confront both McDonagh and Breakker as he declared his intentions to go after the NXT Title.

Breakker unified the NXT and NXT UK Titles by defeating Tyler Bate at the Worlds Collide event on September 4. Going by the current scenario, he may end up defending his titles in a Triple Threat at Halloween Havoc against Ilja and McDonagh.