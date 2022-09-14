WWE NXT moving back to Black-&-Gold era; New champion and challenger revealed

The colourful logo of NXT 2.0 was seen changing to a similar black-and-gold logo that existed up to last year. This announcement was followed by a voiceover from the new head of the brand, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who had the following thing to say about the potential change:

"NXT has been and always will be developing superstars of tomorrow. We will always reflect and acknowledge the past. NXT is constantly evolving with a focus on the future. Superstars develop and move on, but our message to our passionate fans will never change - We Are NXT."

NXT 2.0 debuted under the creative leadership of Vince McMahon and the former Head of the Creative Team, Bruce Prichard. But now with Triple H back in charge of WWE creative, it's safe to say that he's willing to take back the brand to its origin.

As noted, NXT 2.0 celebrated the one-year anniversary that was kicked off with a cage match for the NXT Tag Team Titles and the night was capped off with Solo Sikoa winning the North American Championship from the former champion Carmelo Hayes.

Sikoa's appearance was a major surprise since he's been added to the Smackdown roster after making his debut on September 3 at the Clash at the Castle PLE. He helped his cousin Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain his title against Drew McIntyre on that night.

Sikoa competed against McIntyre during his main roster in-ring debut on the September 9 edition of SmackDown in a match that ended in a DQ via The Usos' interference. Now, he has won the NXT North American Title to capture the first title of his WWE career.

Before losing the belt, Hayes had been the NXT North American Champion since defeating Cameron Grimes at NXT In Your House on June 4. It was his second reign with the mid-card belt of the NXT roster.

In more news from the September 13 episode of NXT 2.0, Alba Fyre interrupted Toxic Attraction's (WWE NXT and NXT UK Women's Champion Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacey Jayne) in-ring segment before issuing a challenge to Rose.

Fyre took out Dolin and Jayne before delivering a thunderous Gory Bomb on Rose. Fyre wanted to do more damage on Rose but Toxic Attraction pulled the champion out of the ring to save her from the former NXT UK Women's Champion.

Fyre admittedly has her sights set on the Unified NXT and NXT UK Women's Championship and it's likely that she will be the next challenger for Mandy Rose.

WWE is yet to confirm Rose vs. Fyre title match but it's likely to happen at the next NXT premium live event, Halloween Havoc set for October 22. It was the same event where Rose defeated Raquel Rodriguez to win the NXT Women\'s Championship, last year.