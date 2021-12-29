WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2022: Top Raw Superstars announced; Updated card

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, Dec 29: A couple of top Raw Superstars have officially been added to the card of the first episode of NXT 2.0 of 2022 which is being dubbed as the NXT New Year’s Evil 2022. AJ Styles will make a live appearance on the show to continue his feud with the top heel of NXT, Grayson Waller. Last night, Waller kicked off NXT by taunting AJ with some harsh words.



Waller also bragged about how he is the Breakout NXT Superstar of the Year who took out his scheduled opponent of the night, Dexter Lumis out of commission.





A replacement was sent to the ring in the form of Odyssey Jones but Waller cheated his way to the win after exposing the turnbuckles.Once the match was over, AJ Styles appeared on the big screen and confirmed that he will be there to confront Waller, live-in-person, next week. It wasn’t confirmed whether the two will compete in a match at NXT New Year’s Evil.

Speaking of the special show, one-half of the WWE Raw Tag Team Champions, Riddle will also be there to compete in a big six-man tag team match.



MSK’s Wes Lee and Nash Carter called out Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner for a shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles on NXT 2.0. Imperium leader WALTER suddenly appeared on the tron to take some verbal jabs on MSK.





It was then when Riddle showed up, on the tron to support his Bros, MSK, and issue a challenge for a six-man tag team match (Riddle and MSK vs. Imperium’s WALTER, Barthel, and Aichner) at New Year’s Evil. WALTER accepted the challenge and ended the promo by calling Riddle a “barefoot nerd.”Next week marks WALTER’s first WWE TV match since losing the NXT UK Title to Ilja Dragunov at NXT TakeOver 36 during SummerSlam 2021 Weekend in late August.In between, he worked five WWE live event matches during the UK tour of the company, back in November. WALTER also defeated Cara Noir at the wXw 21st Anniversary show in Germany on December 18.The already announced Triple Threat lineup (Mandy Rose vs. Raquel Gonzalez vs. Cora Jade) for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT New Year’s Evil was in jeopardy after Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray wanted a shot at the titles.But then in the main event, Raquel and Cora defeated Shirai and KLR in a Number-one Championship Contender’s match to keep the lineup intact.WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2022 episode will air, live next Tuesday, January 4 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Check out the updated card for the show,Bron Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa (c)Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez vs. Mandy Rose (c)

Roderick Strong vs. NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes



Imperium (WALTER, NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle and MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter)



AJ Styles appears live to confront Grayson Waller.

Get breaking news alerts. Allow Notifications