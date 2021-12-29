WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2022: Top Raw Superstars announced; Updated card

Bengaluru,
Dec
29:
A
couple
of
top
Raw
Superstars
have
officially
been
added
to
the
card
of
the
first
episode
of
NXT
2.0
of
2022
which
is
being
dubbed
as
the
NXT
New
Year’s
Evil
2022.
AJ
Styles
will
make
a
live
appearance
on
the
show
to
continue
his
feud
with
the
top
heel
of
NXT,
Grayson
Waller.
Last
night,
Waller
kicked
off
NXT
by
taunting
AJ
with
some
harsh
words.
Waller also bragged about how he is the Breakout NXT Superstar of the Year who took out his scheduled opponent of the night, Dexter Lumis out of commission.
.@GraysonWWE takes down @oshow94 on #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/EAfqvW4pm7— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 29, 2021
Speaking
of
the
special
show,
one-half
of
the
WWE
Raw
Tag
Team
Champions,
Riddle
will
also
be
there
to
compete
in
a
big
six-man
tag
team
match.
MSK’s Wes Lee and Nash Carter called out Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner for a shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles on NXT 2.0. Imperium leader WALTER suddenly appeared on the tron to take some verbal jabs on MSK.
#Imperium vs. #MSK & @SuperKingofBros in a 6-Man Tag Team Match NEXT WEEK at #NewYearsEvil!!#WWENXT @WalterAUT @FabianAichner @Marcel_B_WWE pic.twitter.com/pWhclJOHjw— WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2021
wait a minute, wait a minute, wait a minute...— WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2021
Now tonight's main event will be @RaquelWWE & @CoraJadeWWE vs. @shirai_io & @Kay_Lee_Ray, and the winning team will battle @WWE_MandyRose for her title at #NewYearsEvil?!? pic.twitter.com/DpZZo5iID8
Roderick
Strong
vs.
NXT
North
American
Champion
Carmelo
Hayes
Imperium (WALTER, NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle and MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter)
AJ Styles appears live to confront Grayson Waller.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.