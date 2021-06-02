WWE NXT recap, results and highlights: June 01, 2021

Also, in the main event of the night, NXT Tag Team Titles were on the line at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.



Check out the results and recap of the June 1st episode of NXT:



– The Number-one 1 Contender’s Triple Threat featuring Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Johnny Gargano opened the show but it eventually ended in a No Contest after Adam Cole made his NXT return.



He attacked and laid down each of the competitors as the General Manager William Regal had to come out with the security guards to escort him out of the ring.



– Ember Moon was out next on the show as she called out the NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez. Raquel came out and started a brawl with her. Dakota Kai suddenly joined Raquel in the beatdown, creating a two-on-one situation for Moon. William Regal once again came out with the security guards to stop Raquel and Kai.



– Jake Atlas defeated LA Knight via assistance from Cameron Grimes. After Grimes distracted LA, Atlas hit a big Cartwheel DDT to get the win. WWE Hall Of Famer “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase was upset on how LA 'dropped the ba*l'. Later, Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight was announced for NXT TakeOver: In Your House.





– Adam Cole cut a promo in the middle of the ring claiming that he’s the true Number-one Contender for the NXT Championship who should be Karrion Kross’ next challenger for the title. Cole mocked Kross for some time before the champion walked out with Scarlett.Kross said he’s willing to face the 'gas station weasel' Adam Cole, Pete Dunne, Johnny Gargano, and Kyle O’Reilly at NXT TakeOver: In Your House in a Fatal 5-Way Match for his NXT Title. NXT General Manager William Regal liked the idea and made this match official at TakeOver.– Kushida (c) defeated Carmelo Hayes to retain his NXT Cruiserweight Championship. After delivering a running kick, the champion applied the Hoverboard Lock to tap out Hayes for a submission victory.– WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions The Way - Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell defeated Zoey Stark and Zayda Ramier in a non-title match. Hartwell took Stark out of the ring as LeRae delivered the Wicked Stepsister on Ramier. Hartwell then launched herself in from the apron with a springboard for the Pretty Savage elbow drop. Hartwell covered Ramier to get the three counts.– NXT Tag Team Champions MSK – Wes Lee and Nash Carter defeated Legado Del Fantasma - Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde to retain their titles in the main event of the night. Santos Escobar tried to interfere but NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed took him out by throwing him into the Plexiglas barrier.The finish saw MSK hitting a double-team Blockbuster on Wilde to get the pinfall win. Lee, Carter, and Reed posed with their respective belts in the ring sending Legado Del Fantasma faction for a retreat to end the show.