WWE NXT recap, results and highlights: June 01, 2021

Bengaluru, June 2: A massive return ruined the scheduled number-one contender’s match for the WWE NXT Championship on last night's edition of NXT. This, in turn also set up a huge title match at TakeOver.
Also, in the main event of the night, NXT Tag Team Titles were on the line at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.
Check out the results and recap of the June 1st episode of NXT:
– The Number-one 1 Contender’s Triple Threat featuring Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Johnny Gargano opened the show but it eventually ended in a No Contest after Adam Cole made his NXT return.
He attacked and laid down each of the competitors as the General Manager William Regal had to come out with the security guards to escort him out of the ring.
– Ember Moon was out next on the show as she called out the NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez. Raquel came out and started a brawl with her. Dakota Kai suddenly joined Raquel in the beatdown, creating a two-on-one situation for Moon. William Regal once again came out with the security guards to stop Raquel and Kai.
– Jake Atlas defeated LA Knight via assistance from Cameron Grimes. After Grimes distracted LA, Atlas hit a big Cartwheel DDT to get the win. WWE Hall Of Famer “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase was upset on how LA 'dropped the ba*l'. Later, Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight was announced for NXT TakeOver: In Your House.
