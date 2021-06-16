WWE NXT recap, results and highlights: June 15, 2021

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, June 16: A massive return marked the highlight of this week’s NXT, promising a drastic change to the brand in the future as fallouts from the bygone NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 were expected to be on the show which also had a Cruiserweight Championship Open Challenge scheduled on the card.



Check out the recap, and results from the June 15 episode of NXT that took place at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.



– NXT General Manager William Regal kicked off NXT in an emotional way as he ran through the good memories he gathered here for the past 7 years. Regal indicated that he’s not capable of giving the fans what they want anymore.



WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Scarlett interrupted as Kross laughed at Regal. He addressed Regal as pathetic before urging him to leave through that aisle.



At this point, Samoa Joe’s music hit the arena as the former NXT Champion returned in a huge pop from the crowd. Regal wanted Joe to be the new NXT General Manager, but Joe declined the offer as he isn’t the right person to fill in his shoes.



However, Joe will make sure that Regal gets the respect that he deserves, from now on. Regal agreed on Joe being an enforcer for him, adding that Joe can’t put his hands on anyone unless provoked. Joe then got in Kross’ face for a confrontation which forced Kross and Scarlett to leave the ring.





– Breezango (Fandango and Tyler Breeze) defeated Imperium's Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner in the opening contest of NXT. Fandango back-dropped Barthel to the mat after which Aichner kicked him off the apron.Breeze rolled Aichner up from behind to get the win. After the match, Imperium attacked Breezango. Aichner and Barthel finished the segment by hitting a European Bomb on Breeze.– Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly got into a backstage brawl after which William Regal announced that the two will compete in a Straight-Up Wrestling Match at NXT Great American Bash.Cole provoked Samoa Joe by pushing him during the brawl with O’Reilly, so Joe choked him out with the Coquina Clutch. (Joe got physical on WWE TV for the first time in over a year)– Santos Escobar mentioned in a backstage promo that he is still eyeing WWE NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed for a title match.– Kushida (c) defeated Trey Baxter to retain the NXT Cruiserweight Championship in an issued Open Challenge. The champion applied his Hoverboard Lock submission finisher to receive the win.After the match, Kyle O’Reilly arrived at the ring and challenged Kushida to a non-title match, next week. Kushida, being a fighting champion, was happy to accept it.– Franky Monet appeared backstage to announce that next Tuesday she will give an encore performance of her world premiere that is a billed win over Cora Jade, a few weeks ago. She also had some conversations with Robert Stone.– The new Million Dollar Champion LA Knight appeared in the ring to cut a promo on how he looked up to the “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, throughout his life. Knight wanted DiBiase to officially crown him with the Million Dollar Belt. DiBiase happily placed the Title on Knight’s shoulder as the two did DiBiase’s iconic evil laugh.Knight then said it’s time to drop what he doesn’t need anymore. He turned on and dropped the Million Dollar Title. He then proceeded to punch DiBiase in the face! DiBiase took a bump on his back as Knight attacked DiBiase’s bodyguards.Knight then began kicking a fallen DiBiase as Cameron Grimes ran down to the ring to make the save. Grimes unloaded on Knight and clotheslined him out of the ring before checking on DiBiase.– WWE NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai defeated Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter in a tag team match. Gonzalez neutralized by powerbomb-ing Carter through the Plexiglas Barrier. Catanzaro went to the top turnbuckle but Kai kicked her in the face. Kai then barely connected with the GTK to Catanzaro for the pin to win.– NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell - The Way attacked Io Shirai inside the ring but Zoey Stark ran out to make the save. Stark fought off both the champions on her own until Shirai recovered and joined her. Shirai hit Hartwell and LeRae with a double springboard missile dropkick to send them off the ring.– Diamond Mine was announced to make their debut, next week.– Johnny Gargano told Samoa Joe that he enjoyed every bit of him choking out Adam Cole with the Coquina Clutch. Joe advised Johnny to get out of his face when Pete Dunne arrived at the scene and had a stare-down with Joe.– Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher defeated Grizzled Young Veterans - Zack Gibson and James Drake in a Tornado Tag Team Match in the main event of WWE NXT.Ciampa connected with the Fairy Tale Ending to neutralize Drake. After this, Ciampa and Thatcher apply a double submission to Drake, Thatcher with the leg and Ciampa with the arm, as Thatcher was forced to tap out.Following the main event, NXT Interviewer McKenzie Mitchell approached William Regal and Samoa Joe to have some words. Joe mentioned that things will be a bit different on the NXT brand from now onward and Regal couldn't agree more. Regal then drove away in his SUV to send the show off-air.