WWE NXT recap, results and highlights: June 22, 2021

Also on the show, Adam Cole was in action in a singles contest while Johnny Gargano competed in a tag team match, Franky Monet was set for an Encore Premiere at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.



Check out the recap and results from the June 22 episode of NXT:



– NXT kicked off with a promo from Adam Cole where he addressed Samoa Joe choking him out with the Coquina Clutch, last week. He also noted on the scheduled match with an unknown opponent (Cole got to pick his opponent but didn't want to wrestle). Carmelo Hayes interrupted and he was able to change Cole's mind.



– As a result, Adam Cole competed against Carmelo Hayes in the opening contest of the night. Cole missed a Panama Sunrise as Carmelo connected with a Superkick. Cole somehow backed up and leveled his opponent before delivering the Panama Sunrise in a second attempt for the pin to win.





– Johnny Gargano (with Austin Theory) came out and cut a promo on how he can out wrestle Karrion Kross on his worst day. He also demanded a one-on-one match against Kross for the NXT Championship but Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan interrupted him as they had different views on the matter. Gargano left the ring but Dunne caught Austin Theory and snapped his finger, setting up a tag match for later the night.– Io Shirai and Zoey Stark defeated the Robert Stone Brand - Aliyah and Jessi Kamea in Women’s division tag team match. Stark dropped Kamea with a Suplex and tagged in Shirai who flew off the top rope with a moonsault to get the pinfall win.After the match, Dakota Kai, WWE Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez, Ember Moon, and Shotzi Blackheart came out on the ramp as all of them had eyes on the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships. Samoa Joe came out with the security team to separate them.– MSK - Wes Lee and Nash Carter (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher for the NXT Tag Team Championship Match was announced for NXT Great American Bash.– Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory defeated Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan in a tag team action. Gargano downed Lorcan with a Superkick before nailing a suicide dive on Dunne outside the ring.Gargano came back to the ring and successfully executed One Final Beat on Lorcan for the win. After the match, NXT Champion Karrion Kross attacked Gargano with a big forearm on the back. Following this attack, Samoa Joe expelled Kross and Scarlett from the venue.– Franky Monet defeated Elektra Lopez (previously known as Karissa Rivera) in her second match on NXT TV. Monet leveled her opponent with a forearm before connecting with her Road to Valhalla finisher for the win.– Ever-Rise – Matt Martel and Chase Parker was defeated by Hit Row – “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis (with “B-Fab” Briana Brandy and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott) in a tag team match. The finish saw Dolla hit an assisted powerbomb into an inverted neck breaker on Martel with Adonis for the pin to win.– Mercedes Martinez was being interviewed by McKenzie Mitchell when she got attacked by Xia Li and Boa Priestly. Jake Atlas made the save and it was announced that these four will face off next week in a Mixed Tag Team Match.– In the main event of NXT, Kyle O’Reilly defeated NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida in a non-title match. Kyle countered a Hoverboard Lock attempt by Kushida with a roll-up for the victory. After the match, Adam Cole attacked O’Reilly as they got into a brawl. Samoa Joe had to come out with the security team, again to separate them.Suddenly, the Diamond Mine faction appeared as they beat down Kushida inside the ring. It appears the group consists of Roderick Strong, Tyler Rust, Hideki Suzuki, and Malcolm Bivens. The four of them stood tall over Kushida's lying body in the ring to end the show.