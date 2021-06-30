WWE NXT recap, results and highlights: June 29, 2021

Plus, a huge Triple Threat Number-one Contenders' match was also on the card to determine challengers for Women’s Tag Team Champions at the upcoming PPV.

Check out the results and recap from the June 29 episode of NXT that aired from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida:

– The Number-one Contender’s Triple Threat match opened the show with the lineup being, Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai, and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez.

Stark delivered a big knee to Shotzi while Kai kicked Moon to neutralize the pair. Shirai leveled Kai with a palm knee-strike before she lept off the top rope with a moonsault for the pin to win. Shirai and Stark will now face Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship next week at the Great American Bash.

– Johnny Gargano attacked NXT Champion Karrion Kross in the backstage. Kross wanted to hit back at them but he was held back by the security team. Kross warned Gargano by saying that he’s a dead man.

– WWE NXT Breakout Tournament was announced to make its return in two weeks time.

– Isaiah “Swerve” Scott interrupted an interview of Bronson Reed as he challenged him for the NXT North American Championship. Reed accepted and the match was set for later in the night.

– NXT Champion Karrion Kross called out Johnny Gargano to the ring. Gargano and Austin Theory attacked Kross from behind but he fought them off. Kross was about to hurt Gargano with the Steel Steps, but Samoa Joe and the security team saved him.

– Roderick Strong (with Diamond Mine faction's Malcolm Bivens, Tyler Rust, and Hideki Suzuki) defeated Asher Hale with authority. Strong dropped Hale with a jumping knee before he locked in a new submission move to get the win.

– Cameron Grimes defeated Ari Sterling in a scheduled match using the Cave-In finisher. After the match, Million Dollar Champion LA Knight came out and mentioned that Grimes is a loser.

Grimes said he still wanted another shot at the Million Dollar Title and challenged LA to a match for the title next week at the Bash. LA granted Grimes the match with the stipulation that if Grimes loses he must become LA’s Butler.

– Kyle O’Reilly called out Adam Cole to the ring. Cole came out with Samoa Joe and his security team lined up on the ramp. The leader of the former Undisputed Era faction claimed that he had to carry Kyle for years. Cole also dragged Kyle's wife into the conversation leading to a brawl.

Kyle put Cole into a submission move as Cole wanted Samoa Joe to help him. Joe ignored Cole and walked out of the ring. But he allowed his security team to separate the two of them.

– Tian Sha faction's Xia Li and Boa defeated Mercedes Martinez and Jake Atlas in a Mixed Tag Team Match. After a roundhouse kick from Li, Martinez seems to be legitimately knocked out as the referee stopped the match. Later, Tian Sha members were declared to be the winner via Referee Stoppage.

– Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher and NXT Tag Team Champions MSK - Wes Lee and Nash had a face-off segment. MSK slapped their opponents but things didn't go physical as the challengers wanted to wait until next week’s title match at the Bash.

– Sarray interrupted a conversation between NXT General Manager William Regal with backstage interviewer McKenzie Mitchell as she wanted a match against Toni Storm. Regal took it under consideration and thanked her.

– The mysterious “battery” charger vignette finished at 81%.

– Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory attacked Karrion Kross again, at the parking lot area when he was about to leave the building with Scarlett. Kross dropped Theory before choking out Gargano. Samoa Joe freed Gargano from the hold after which Kross left the arena. Joe told Gargano that he might have pushed Kross, too far.

– Isaiah “Swerve” Scott (with Hit Row faction's “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, and “B-Fab” Briana Brandy) defeated Bronson Reed in the main event to become the new NXT North American Champion. Hit Row members distracted Reed as he went outside the ring. Dolla eventually crashed through the Plexiglas barrier while Reed threw Adonis on Dolla.

He came back to the ring but Scott was waiting for him with a sudden kick. Scott hot the top rope to successfully execute the 450-Splash for the pin to win. Hit Row posed on stage together as Swerve raised the newly won NXT North American Title to end the show.