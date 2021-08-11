WWE NXT results, recap and highlights: August 10, 2021

A major TakeOver match featuring Adam Cole was confirmed on the show where Dakota Kai was also in action. Plus, the next Millions Dollar Title defense was also announced on the show aired from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the recap and results from the August 10 episode of NXT:

– Dakota Kai defeated Sarray in the opening contest. Originally, Ember Moon was scheduled to compete in this match but she was replaced by Kai due to injury.

Following a Suplex, Sarray dropped Kai with big kicks in the corner but Kai came back with the Scorpion Kick for the win. After the match, NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez chased Dakota who ran away. Raquel claimed she will tear her apart at NXT TakeOver 36.

– Dexter Lumis picked up Indi Hartwell to go on their first date as Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae followed them in another car.

– Ilja Dragunov appeared in a promo to claim that he will make history and end WALTER’s NXT UK Title reign at TakeOver 36. Pete Dunne interrupted. Dunne said Dragunov owed him a 'thank you’ for putting NXT UK on the map.

Dragunov reminded Dunne that he never defeated WALTER while he will do so at TakeOver. Dragunov challenged Dunne to a match. Dunne accepted and said after later the night, Dragunov won’t be able to make it to TakeOver.

– Million Dollar Champion LA Knight defeated Andre Chase with his BFT finisher within a few minutes. After the match, Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase came out and told Cameron Grimes that this has gone on long enough and Grimes should be the one to be a Champion.

LA said he will give Grimes another chance at TakeOver 36 for the Million Dollar Title, but if Grimes loses again then DiBiase must become his Butler as well. DiBiase seemed to have no problem with the stipulation.

– Gigi Dolin (with Jacy Jayne) defeated Amari Miller in the next match. Dolin put Miller into an abdominal stretch and then planted her to the mat with a modified powerbomb for the pin to win.

– WWE NXT General Manager William Regal held a meeting between Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly. For NXT TakeOver 36, their match has was initially suggested to be a 2 Out of 3 Falls match.

Kyle picked his stipulation to be a Normal Match while Cole voted the stipulation to be a Street Fight. Regal then picked the final and confirmed stipulation to be a Steel Cage Match.

– Odyssey Jones defeated Trey Baxter to advance to the Finals of the NXT Breakout Tournament 2021. Baxter missed a second rope move which allowed Jones to connect with a big splash in the corner and then a powerbomb slam for the pin to win.

– Boa Priestley (with Mei Yung) defeated Drake Maverick in another short match. Mei blew some strange smoke in Drake’s face that allowed Boa to connect with a Roundhouse Kick for the victory.

– Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell went on a date, but Johnny Gargano followed them. Johnny pretended to be a waiter and intentionally dumped a cake on Dexter. Indi wiped some cake off Lumis’ face with her finger and licked it. The two went to kissing, again.

– Pete Dunne defeated Ilja Dragonuv in the main event match of WWE NXT. NXT UK Champion WALTER provided a distraction as Ilja missed a Torpedo Moscow move while Dunne leveled him with a forearm. Dunne then successfully hit the Bitter End on Ilja for the win.

After the match, WALTER and Ilja get into a brawl, with Ilja knocking down WALTER with the Torpedo Moscow. WALTER rolled out to the floor sharing a staredown with Ilja to send NXT off the air.