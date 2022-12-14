WWE NXT results, recap and highlights: December 13, 2022

NXT tag team champions were present on the show to get booked for their first title defense, while the women's tag champs were involved in a physical brawl with their potential next two challengers.

Check out the recap and results from the December 13 episode of WWE NXT that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

- NXT kicked off with Roxanne Perez plugging in her Women's Iron Survivor Challenge Match win at Deadline PLE to become the new Number-one Contender for NXT Women's Title.

Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Match winner Grayson Waller interrupted and celebrated his own win on the stand. Grayson said that Roxanne doesn't stand a chance against NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker then came out and stated that Roxanne will be a future NXT Women's Champion. Bron then chased Grayson out of the arena.

In the ring, Mandy attacked Roxanne from behind and hit her with the women's title belt. Roxanne was up on her feet and she wanted her title match opportunity, later that night. Mandy quickly accepted the challenge to make the match official.

- NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defeated Channing Stacks Lorenzo (with Tony D'Angelo) in the opening match of NXT. Lee hit a dropkick to his opponent, followed by a German suplex, and then delivered the Pele Kick for the pin-fall win.

After the match, Dijak appeared at ringside to have a staredown with Lee. Taking advantage of the situation, D'Angelo attacked Wes from behind and planted him with a lariat to the back of his neck.

- Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley tag team match ended via DQ.

WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter were present at commentary and they started brawling at ringside with competitors to cause the disqualification.

Business just picked up 😳#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/dQW7rvrYXX — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 14, 2022

- Odyssey Jones (with Edris Enofe and Malik Blade) defeated Von Wagner (with Mr. Stone). Stone distracted Blade as Enofe delivered a kick to Wagner, helping Jones to deliver a crossbody for the pin to win.

- Ikemen Jiro defeated Javier Bernal in the next match. After a Hurricanrana off the top rope, he followed it up with a running knee for the pin to win.

Scrypts attacked Jiro after the match and stole his jacket after putting him down with a flip off the top rope.

- New NXT tag team champions The New Day - Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods appeared in the ring to celebrate their title win. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs interrupted the segment and wanted a title match for next week which was granted, right away.

- JD McDonagh defeated Brutus Creed (with Julius Creed) in a singles outing. Indus Sher - Sanga and Veer Mahaan distracted Brutus in between the match, allowing JD to deliver two belly-to-back suplexes for the pin-fall win.

- Lyra Valkyria defeated Amari Miller in her debut match. After a spinning heel kick, Lyra ascended to the top rope and delivered a Frog Splash for the pin to win.

- Duke Hudson (with Chase U members) defeated Damon Kemp. After a belly-to-belly suplex Duke pinned Kemp after delivering a big boot to the face.

- Roxanne Perez defeated Mandy Rose (c) to win the NXT Women's Championship in the main event match. Perez kicked out of the pumping knee-strike from Rose to shock the latter.

As Mandy was arguing with the referee, Perez rolled her up and hit the Pop Rox finisher, out of nowhere for the pin to win. Perez celebrated her title match win to close the show.