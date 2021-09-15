WWE NXT results, recap and highlights: September 14, 2021

Former main roster member Mandy Rose also debuted a new look as she went to squash three NXT female mainstays, while the fairytale InDex wedding segment also went down during the show that took place at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the recap and results from the September 14 episode of NXT:

– Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, Kyle O’Reilly, and LA Knight hyped up Fatal 4 Way for the vacant NXT Title to open up the show.

Bron Breakker (son of WWF Legend Rick Steiner) debuted by confronting LA Knight during this hype-up and thereby set up the opening match of NXT 2.0 against LA Knight. Bron picked up the pin-fall win by dropping Knight with a powerslam.

– Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner defeated Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen (Ben Buchanan, the son of former WWE star Bull Buchanan) in a tag team match.

Barthel sent Briggs into the steel ring steps as Aichner took advantage of this distraction by hitting a double underhook superplex from the top on Jensen for the pin to win.

– “B-Fab” Briana Brandy (with NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis) defeated Katrina Cortez by hitting a Rude Awakening Neckbreaker.

After the match, Hit Row faction called out Legado Del Fantasma members who came out for a promo session. Elektra Lopez of Fantasma then proceeded to challenge B Fab to a match.

– Carmelo Hayes introduced Trick Williams to be his backup. Carmelo mentioned himself to be The Chosen One who will be a Champion one day.

Duke Hudson came out and regretted how Carmelo got lucky against him at the NXT BreakOut tournament win. Carmelo and Trick attacked Duke to end the segment.

– Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter defeated Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jane via DQ after a hooded woman interfered. The mystery woman was revealed to be Mandy Rose who came out with a new look.

After the match was called off, the heel trio beat down Kacy and Kayden, but Sarray made the save to set up another tag match.

– Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacey Jane defeated Sarray, Kacy Catanzaro, and Kayden Carter in the six-woman tag team match. Rose picked up the pin-fall win by hitting a pumping knee-strike on Carter.

– Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland attacked Kyle O’Reilly in his dressing room. NXT GM William Regal announced that Kyle won’t be able to compete in the Fatal-4 Way match for the NXT Title, and hence replaced him with Von Wagner (son of WWF Veteran Beau Beverly).

– Ridge Holland defeated Drake Maverick in a short match by connecting with his Northern Grit finisher.

– Tony D Angelo was advertised to make his debut on NXT.

– Creed Brothers (Julius and Brutus Creed) defeated Dan Jarmon and Trevor Skelly in a squash match. After the match, Malcolm Bivens introduced the Diamond Mine faction's newest member, Ivy Nile.

Kushida interrupted the session and said that Bivens talks too much. Kushida vs. Roderick Strong for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship was then set up for next week.

– Tommaso Ciampa defeated Pete Dunne, LA Knight, and Von Wagner in a Fatal-4 Way Match to win the NXT Championship Wagner was close to winning the title by hitting a big power move on Knight. But Ciampa broke the pin-fall attempt and connected with the Fairy Tale Ending on Knight to get the pin to win, instead.

– Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell got married in the main event segment of NXT 2.0. The ceremony was completed without much shenanigans as the newlyweds kissed each other to the delight of the WWE Universe.

In a backstage segment, Bron Breakker walked up and congratulated Ciampa on the title win from earlier the night while Ciampa also congratulated Brekker for the win on his debut match. The two then had a face-off to send NXT 2.0 off the air.