WWE NXT Roadblock announced; Update on Stand & Deliver 2022

Later that year, a WWE Network pay-per-view was hosted by the name of “Roadblock: End of The Line” on December 18, 2016, which was a Raw brand Specials from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Thus, Roadblock remains the only pay-per-view of the modern era to be hosted, twice in a calendar year.

NXT Roadblock is the first time that WWE has used the name since December 2016. The event will be headlined by a Triple Threat for the NXT Title with Bron Breakker defending against Tommaso Ciampa and Dolph Ziggler.





Semi-final matchups for the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will go down on the show. Plus, there will be a Falls Count Anywhere match. The full card for the March 8 episode of WWE NXT goes as follows,Dolph Ziggler vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker (c)The Creed Brothers vs. Imperium (c)LA Knight vs. Grayson WallerIo Shirai and Kay Lee Ray vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden CarterWendy Choo and Dakota Kai vs. Cora Jade and Raquel GonzalezStorylines on NXT programming will eventually lead to the next WWE Network Specials planned for April, that is WWE NXT Stand & Deliver. Apparently, a Ladder Match will be there on the show during WrestleMania 38 Weekend over the WWE NXT North American Title.

No plans regarding this match were elaborated on NXT but the champion Carmelo Hayes referred to the NXT “Takeover: New Orleans” event on April 7, 2018, in his promo where a six-man Ladder Match was hosted to crown the inaugural NXT North American Champion. Adam Cole won that match and the title by defeating EC3, Lars Sullivan, Ricochet, Killian Dain, and The Velveteen Dream.

Tony D’Angelo also made his first appearance on last night’s NXT since losing to Dunne in the Weaponized Steel Cage match at Vengeance Day on February 15. He declared to be on the card of WWE NXT Stand & Deliver by targeting an opponent who will sleep with a fish (presumably Dexter Lumis).





While nothing has been confirmed for NXT Stand & Deliver as of this writing, NXT Champion Bron Breakker will put his title on the line. Currently, Breakker is scheduled for a Triple Threat Title defense against Dolph Ziggler and Tommaso Ciampa at the NXT Roadblock episode.