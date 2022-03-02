WWE NXT Roadblock announced; Update on Stand & Deliver 2022

Bengaluru, March 2: Next week, WWE NXT will host a Roadblock gimmick edition on the USA Network. Originally, this Roadblock name was used for a main roster live event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada that aired as a WWE Network Specials in March 2016.
Later that year, a WWE Network pay-per-view was hosted by the name of “Roadblock: End of The Line” on December 18, 2016, which was a Raw brand Specials from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Thus, Roadblock remains the only pay-per-view of the modern era to be hosted, twice in a calendar year.
NXT
Roadblock
is
the
first
time
that
WWE
has
used
the
name
since
December
2016.
The
event
will
be
headlined
by
a
Triple
Threat
for
the
NXT
Title
with
Bron
Breakker
defending
against
Tommaso
Ciampa
and
Dolph
Ziggler.
NEXT WEEK at NXT Roadblock!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/CveFxTvp4w— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 2, 2022
No plans regarding this match were elaborated on NXT but the champion Carmelo Hayes referred to the NXT “Takeover: New Orleans” event on April 7, 2018, in his promo where a six-man Ladder Match was hosted to crown the inaugural NXT North American Champion. Adam Cole won that match and the title by defeating EC3, Lars Sullivan, Ricochet, Killian Dain, and The Velveteen Dream.
Tony
D’Angelo
also
made
his
first
appearance
on
last
night’s
NXT
since
losing
to
Dunne
in
the
Weaponized
Steel
Cage
match
at
Vengeance
Day
on
February
15.
He
declared
to
be
on
the
card
of
WWE
NXT
Stand
&
Deliver
by
targeting
an
opponent
who
will
sleep
with
a
fish
(presumably
Dexter
Lumis).
.@bronbreakkerwwe defends the #NXTTitle against @NXTCiampa and @HEELZiggler in a Triple Threat Match next week at #WWENXT Roadblock! pic.twitter.com/GL7U4Oa28y— WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2022
