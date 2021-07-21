WWE NXT TakeOver 36 and big matches for next week announced

During this week’s NXT episode, TakeOver: 36 was announced for Sunday, August 22, the day after WWE SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view. The Biggest Event of the Summer is scheduled on Saturday, August 21 from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In general, TakeOver goes down a night before WWE’s main roster PPV events but the 36th edition of TakeOver will change the tradition as it happens a night after a PPV.

It’s been reported that TakeOver 36 will be held at the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida although WWE hasn’t officially mentioned it.

NXT head-honcho and WWE EVP of Talent Relations, Triple H tweeted on the TakeOver: 36 event and wrote, “#GetReady #NXTTakeOver #WeAreNXT”.

It was also announced during this week’s WWE NXT that the next two episodes will air on Syfy instead of the USA Network due to telecast of the greatest sports extravaganza in Tokyo, Japan.

NXT contents are being taped this week as the show is being temporarily moving from the USA Network to Syfy as NBCUniversal is shifting attention to live telecast of The Olympics in the coming weeks. So, the July 27 and the August 3 NXT episodes are confirmed to air on Syfy.

WWE, meanwhile, also has announced three matches for the upcoming episode on Syfy – Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan vs. Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa, Josh Briggs vs. Carmelo Hayes in a Breakout Tournament first-round match, and Bronson Reed vs. Adam Cole for the main event.

The match-up between Cole and Reed was confirmed as the latter sat down with NXT commentator Wade Barrett for an interview. Reed is still getting over losing the NXT North American Title to Isaiah "Swerve" Scott but he’s willing to fight even harder against the best that NXT has to offer that is the former NXT Champion, Adam Cole.

The tag team match between The Imperium members and Thatcher-Ciampa was made as Dunne and Lorcan featured in a backstage segment to lay down a challenge. This will be a rematch between the two teams who have been involved in a feud over moving into the tag team title picture.

The first round of the 2021 WWE NXT Breakout Tournament continued during this week’s NXT episode as Odyssey Jones (fka Omari Palmer) defeated Andre Chase (fka Harlem Bravado) to advance to the next round.

Last week’s tournament opener match witnessed Duke Hudson defeat Ikemen Jiro to advance whole the first round will continue on the July 27 episode with Carmelo Hayes vs. Josh Briggs.

Only one more first-round match will be left, thereafter – Joe Gacy vs. Trey Baxter. This match should go down on the August 3 episode which is yet to become official. The winner of the Breakout Tournament will receive a championship opportunity of his choice.