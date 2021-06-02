WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 - Four matches added to PPV card

Originally, the opener of the night featuring a Triple Threat (Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Johnny Gargano) was supposed to crown a new number-one contender to NXT Champion Karrion Kross.



That match ended with no winner as Adam Cole made his return (since NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night Two loss to Kyle O’Reilly in an Unsanctioned Match) and attacked all three participants with a steel chair in hand.





Cole later came out to call out the NXT Champion as he seemed focused on regaining the NXT Title. Karrion Kross came out with Scarlett and got into a heated verbal battle with Cole.

Kross then announced that he wants Cole, Dunne, Gargano, and O’Reilly at Takeover in a Fatal-5-Way with his NXT Title on the line. NXT GM William Regal made the match official.





Cameron Grimes and LA Knight will compete in a singles contest at WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House with WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase Sr. watching closely.Grimes has been feuding with DiBiase (who has joined Knight) for several weeks in a storyline. This week, Grimes helped Jake Atlas defeating Knight in a match after which Knight vs. Grimes was announced for TakeOver.Xia Li vs. Mercedes Martinez will also go down at TakeOver. The Tian Sha stable (Li, Boa, Mei Ling) stable had been away from NXT TV for a few weeks until they re-appeared on the big screen after Martinez defeated Zayda Ramier, last week.The segment ended with a Chinese symbol appearing on Mercedes’ hand, the black mark of Tian Sha. This week’s show saw Li cutting a promo on how she intends to hurt Martinez at TakeOver while Martinez said that she’s not worried about Li standing in her way to the NXT Women’s Title.Speaking of the NXT Women’s Title, this belt will also be on the line as Raquel Gonzalez will defend it against Ember Moon at the upcoming TakeOver event.

After weeks of rivalry against Moon and Shotzi Blackheart, this week’s NXT saw Raquel and her tag team partner Dakota Kai destroying Moon in a two-on-one assault. Later, this match was mentioned in a backstage segment following an announcement on WWE.com.



NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 will take place on Sunday, June 13 from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The current match card for the show stands as follows:



Fatal-5-Way for the NXT Title: Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Karrion Kross (c)



NXT Women’s Title Match: Ember Moon vs. Raquel Gonzalez (c)



LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes



Xia Li vs. Mercedes Martinez





– Top Dolla vs. Drake Maverick– Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai– Musicians Poppy returns