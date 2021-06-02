WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 - Four matches added to PPV card

Bengaluru, June 2: A huge Fatal-5-Way for NXT Championship was made official for WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 during this week’s edition of NXT.
Originally, the opener of the night featuring a Triple Threat (Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Johnny Gargano) was supposed to crown a new number-one contender to NXT Champion Karrion Kross.
That match ended with no winner as Adam Cole made his return (since NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night Two loss to Kyle O’Reilly in an Unsanctioned Match) and attacked all three participants with a steel chair in hand.
Kross then announced that he wants Cole, Dunne, Gargano, and O’Reilly at Takeover in a Fatal-5-Way with his NXT Title on the line. NXT GM William Regal made the match official.
After weeks of rivalry against Moon and Shotzi Blackheart, this week’s NXT saw Raquel and her tag team partner Dakota Kai destroying Moon in a two-on-one assault. Later, this match was mentioned in a backstage segment following an announcement on WWE.com.
NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 will take place on Sunday, June 13 from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
The current match card for the show stands as follows:
Fatal-5-Way for the NXT Title: Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Karrion Kross (c)
NXT Women’s Title Match: Ember Moon vs. Raquel Gonzalez (c)
LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes
Xia Li vs. Mercedes Martinez
