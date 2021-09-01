WWE NXT: Title Matches, In-ring debut and more set for next week

Bengaluru,
Sep
1:
Multiple
matches
have
been
announced
for
the
upcoming
WWE
NXT
episode
on
the
USA
Network.
NXT
Women’s
Tag
Team
Champions
Io
Shirai
and
Zoey
Stark
will
put
their
titles
for
the
first
time
since
winning
the
belts
from
Indi
Hartwell
and
Candice
LeRae
on
July
6
Great
American
Bash
special.
Kayden
Carter
and
Kacy
Catanzaro
appear
to
be
the
first
challengers
for
the
current
champions
who
are
finding
it
hard
to
be
on
the
same
page.
🖤 #WWENXT MATCH THREAD 💛
Next week, @ZoeyStarkWWE & @shirai_io defend their #WWENXT Women's #TagTeamTitles against @wwekayden & @KacyCatanzaro at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/TpzC2HXAiK— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 1, 2021
The #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles are on the line as @ONEYLORCAN & @strongstylebrit challenge @WesLee_WWE & @NashCarterWWE next Tuesday at 8/7 c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/BFHAiS6UYV— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 1, 2021
Did @EscobarWWE just 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘯 @Carmelo_WWE? 😳 #WWENXT @RaulMendozaWWE @joaquinwilde_ @elektralopezwwe pic.twitter.com/3BcB5oVXt5— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 1, 2021
After
debuting
on
the
NXT
brand
to
confront
NXT
Women’s
Champion
Raquel
Gonzalez
at
Takeover
36
earlier
this
month,
KLR
is
now
in
the
United
States
and
will
be
competing
in
the
main
NXT
brand,
going
forward.
She
defeated
Valentina
Feroz
on
last
week’s
show
in
her
debut
match
while
Moon
has
not
wrestled
since
her
loss
to
Dakota
Kai
on
July
13.
.@Kay_Lee_Ray talks a big game, but how will she fare against former #WWENXT #WomensChampion @WWEEmberMoon NEXT TUESDAY on @USA_Network? pic.twitter.com/xTfkMM79M0— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 1, 2021
