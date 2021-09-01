WWE NXT: Title Matches, In-ring debut and more set for next week

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, Sep 1: Multiple matches have been announced for the upcoming WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark will put their titles for the first time since winning the belts from Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae on July 6 Great American Bash special. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro appear to be the first challengers for the current champions who are finding it hard to be on the same page.





WWE NXT Tag Team Titles will also be on the line next week as MSK - Wes Lee and Nash Carter will defend against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. This week, MSK visited NXT General Manager William Regal in his office and managed to make the title match, official.MSK also featured in a brawl with Lorcan and Burch on last night’s show as they saved Tommaso Ciampa from a beatdown by Lorcan, Burch, Pete Dunne, and Ridge Holland after Ciampa's main-event match win over Holland. Several months ago, Lorcan and Burch had to relinquish the NXT tag team titles due to Burch going down with a shoulder injury.Santos Escobar vs. Carmelo Hayes will also take place next week with the winner probably getting a shot to the NXT North American Title. A backstage segment went down this week where the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament winner Carmelo talked to McKenzie Mitchell about which title he might go after.He was interrupted by Legado del Fantasma's Escobar, Elektra Lopez, Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza as they advised him to keep his eyes off the NXT North American Title, currently held by Isaiah “Swerve” Scott as Escobar plans to win that title. A heated war of words broke down between Hayes and Escobar before the match was announced.Kay Lee Ray will also be in action in a singles contest. In a sit-down interview with Arash Markazi, she took shots at the NXT women’s division, saying she is here to bring new life into things and thereby become a new top star of the division. Ember Moon later responded to KLR’s promo and challenged her to a match that was confirmed for next week.

After debuting on the NXT brand to confront NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez at Takeover 36 earlier this month, KLR is now in the United States and will be competing in the main NXT brand, going forward. She defeated Valentina Feroz on last week’s show in her debut match while Moon has not wrestled since her loss to Dakota Kai on July 13.





Next week also marks the in-ring single's debut of Tian Sha faction's Mei Ying while there's no update on who she will be going up, against. Cameron Grimes vs. Zack Gibson was also teased for next week but it wasn’t officially announced.That being said, the current line-up for the first WWE NXT episode of September stands as follows,* Mei Ying will make her in-ring singles debut* Kay Lee Ray vs. Ember Moon* Santos Escobar vs. Carmelo Hayes* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark will defend against Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro* NXT Tag Team Champions MSK - Wes Lee and Nash Carter will defend against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.