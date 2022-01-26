WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2022 announced; Title Match set

Vengeance Day will feature the finals of the 2022 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Over on this week’s NXT, MSK defeated Jacket Time to advance to the semi-finale. The Grizzled Young Veterans later defeated Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward to advance to the semis.



The semi-finals will now feature MSK vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade alongside The Creed Brothers vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans.



Last week, Enofe and Blade secured a win over Legado del Fantasma, while The Creed Brothers defeated Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs to advance to the semis.





WWE NXT North American Title match has been announced for Vengeance Day where the champion Carmelo Hayes will defend against Cameron Grimes.Grimes defeated Tony D’Angelo on last night’s NXT to become the new number-one contender to NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes after Pete Dunne hit Tony with Cricket Bat.

A potential NXT title match against Santos Escobar has been tased for Vengeance Day. After an in-ring confrontation, Legado del Fantasma tried to attack the champion Bron Breakker in the parking lot.



Tommaso Ciampa appeared and backed up Breakker which led to a 2-on-3 tag team match for next week. This match is expected to escalate the feud between Breakker and Legado del Fantasma leader Santos Escobar which should produce a singles contest over the NXT title at Vengeance Day.



Originally, this event was hosted as a TakeOver Specials, last year on February 14. On that night, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez won the inaugural Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals while MSK won the Men’s Dusty Classic finals.



Johnny Gargano retained the NXT North American Title over Kushida, Io Shirai retained the NXT Women’s Title over Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez in a Triple Threat, and Finn Balor retained the NXT Title over Pete Dunne.



WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2022 will take place on Tuesday, February 15 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The current card for the upcoming night goes as follows:



NXT North American Title Match



Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)



Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals



MSK/Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. The Creed Brothers/The Grizzled Young Veterans



Winners will receive a future title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium (Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner)