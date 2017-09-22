WWE officials plan to induct Batista in 2018 Hall of Fame

Bengaluru, September 22: WWE has made it a norm to host the Hall of Fame ceremony prior to every year’s Wrestlemania. Over the last few years, the company has made it an integral part of the biggest week of the year. In general, the night is hosted a day prior to the showcase of immortals.

Each year, one of the legends of the pro-wrestling industry gets inducted into the prestigious club and this year will also be the same.

And we will also have some veteran names that will be given a ticket to the honorary club membership. The first batch of the names for the Hall of Famer are announced in the month of January to promote the event.

Last year, it was none other than the current Raw General Manager, Kurt Angle. The rumour mill is suggesting another world champion will be the headliner for next year.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggests Batista is being considered for the class of Hall of Fame 2018 inductee. The Animal was one of the most decorated superstars in the company in the last decade.

For the better part of the Ruthless Aggression Era, he was one of the main eventers in the brand that made him a 6-time world champion.

Apart from the world title reigns, he has also been a tag team title winner and many other accolade holder. The last time he returned to the WWE was for a one-off stint in 2014 which failed terribly and he was forced to depart for negative reactions. So, this will mark his return after three years.

Recently, Batista spoke with uproxx.com about his career and mentioned why his original name Dave Bautista was cut short to Batista. These were his comments:

“I didn’t realize they changed the spelling of it. Well, I was told the reason they did that was so people would be able to pronounce it easier, and then I was told later by another wrestler, he said.

“No, you dummy. They did that so they could own it. They just can’t own your name. They changed the spelling, now they own it.”

Which was true. I left WWE without my wrestling name, went back to my real name, and started over.”

After he left WWE, Batista currently works as a Hollywood star. Guardians of the Galaxy series has been a major hit in his career and he was also a part of the previous James Bond franchise, Spectre.