WWE: Paige and Charlotte Flair teased in an upcoming rivalry

Bengaluru, November 4: Folks at the WWE recently built up a rivalry between Paige, undergoing rehab at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and Charlotte Flair, Queen of the division.

Paige's return to wrestling was jeopardy after she suffered a neck injury in June 2016. Paige, the anti-diva of the company, was also involved in many controversies with her boyfriend and former WWE star Alberto del Rio. Paige's return also suffered a blow when a few scandalous videos and images with Xavier Woods and Brad Maddox were leaked to the web. However, she managed to come back to the WWE and hopes to return to the ring soon.

Fuelling the speculations of her return to the ring was a comment by Smackdown Women's Champion Natalya to Planeta Wrestling: "I can't wait for Paige to come back. I love wrestling Paige, she's one of my favorite opponents. But if she thinks that she's gonna take my SmackDown Women's Championship, she's got another thing coming. I'm gonna be the SmackDown Women's Champion forever."

The above comments support the earlier reports that suggest that Paige might debut as part of the Smackdown roster in the near future. This will give the officials an opportunity to reignite a feud between her and the Queen of the division, Charlotte Flair.

In a recent video posted on Twitter, WWE revisited the rivalry between the two from 2015. The video of the Survivor Series match was posted upon which Charlotte wanted a match against the Britain-native. Paige was real quick to give a reply stating that she wants it, too.

Ready for a rematch!!!!! — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) October 27, 2017

From a fan's prospective, this was a great rivalry between two of the best female athletes on the company. It was quite an entertaining feud that reached a personal level after Paige slapped Ric Flair and involved Charlotte's late brother in her comments.

If this feud is reignited on Smackdown, then it would definitely be worth a watch. Before that though, Paige must complete her return to the main roster.