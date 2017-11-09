WWE: Paige is expected to return in just a few days

The important part was that the company acknowledged this one their official site and social media handles.

This removed all the doubts of whether WWE will allow the anti-Diva to perform inside the ring, ever. The reason behind her status to be in jeopardy was that she suffered two suspensions, last year, numerous controversial incidents around her including the private media leak scandal as well as the Orlando Airport incident that put allegations against her on domestic battery.

But, with joining the WWE performance center, she was able to be back on the good books of the officials. At this time, the youngest Divas Champion of all time posted an update on her Twitter handle that suggested that she might be over with her training process that was due to be back in shape.

After being sidelined from WWE due to a neck injury, she could not compete for a long time. So, to get over the ring rust process, Paige needed these wrestling sessions where some NXT names have helped her. So, this tweet pointed out that she can be back in not time on WWE TV.

Just a shoutout and a Big thanks to @WWE_MandyRose @NikkiCrossWWE @WWEEmberMoon & @RubyRiotWWE for kicking my butt these past weeks so far😘 — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) November 1, 2017

This was further supported by her fiancée, Alberto Del Rio who suggested that Paige will be back to TV programming within days. The former WWE Champion was seen giving an interview to TMZ Sports where he suggested that a big-time planning might in reserve for the popular female superstar.

These were his quotes regarding the much-anticipated return,

"It's going to happen pretty soon, I cannot give you any more details because I will get her in trouble. They told her to lay low and not to talk too much about it.

She's in Orlando at the moment. She's been there for the last six weeks. She's probably days away from going back to WWE and something in the ring.”

Earlier reports suggested that Paige is likely to join Smackdown Live upon return. Since the match card for Survivor Series is all set, we expect her to be back as soon as the big event of the year gets passed by.