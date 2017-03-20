English
WWE: Paige’s family seek legal help to counter the picture leak incident

By Staff

Bengaluru, March 20: Several pictures and videos were leaked on the social media featuring Paige. He was seen indulging in sexual acts with multiple men including current WWE superstar, Xavier Woods and former WWE official, Brad Maddox.

It turned out to be a big harassment for the former Divas champion and her family.

Paige (Image courtesy: Youtube)
Paige (Image courtesy: Youtube)

Following the incident, Paige's mother, Saraya Knight informed the world knew via twitter that they intend to take legal actions against the man who was behind this.

Apparently, the IP address of the hacker was identified and the details were sent to a lawyer to seek further actions.

Paige's mother was even contacted by a fan on twitter who claimed to have the details of the fan who let those leaks happen. She readily accepted to receive any further information regarding this.

Paige has got all her family members' support after these leaks were published. Her brother Zack Knight Bevis also posted on the social media sites regarding this.

Zack's Facebook post read:

He commented showing support to her sister. He also thanked all the fans who supported WWE's anti-Diva in this tough time and also reacted to the fun memes that are doing round.

Paige's beau, Alberto Del Rio is yet to make any comment on the incident. He is likely to stand by her side, also. The fans of the British Diva stood by her side with the #IStandWithPaige on twitter.

OneIndia News

Read more about: wwe wwe raw sports
Story first published: Monday, March 20, 2017, 12:40 [IST]
