WWE: Paige’s family seek legal help to counter the picture leak incident

Following the incident, Paige's mother, Saraya Knight informed the world knew via twitter that they intend to take legal actions against the man who was behind this.

Apparently, the IP address of the hacker was identified and the details were sent to a lawyer to seek further actions.

Paige's mother was even contacted by a fan on twitter who claimed to have the details of the fan who let those leaks happen. She readily accepted to receive any further information regarding this.

@RealsarayaK Hi, I have the link where Paige's personal pictures has been leaked. It would help the cyber officials to investigate. CONTACT. — Karan Jay Singh (@karanjaysingh_) March 19, 2017

Paige has got all her family members' support after these leaks were published. Her brother Zack Knight Bevis also posted on the social media sites regarding this.

Zack's Facebook post read:

He commented showing support to her sister. He also thanked all the fans who supported WWE's anti-Diva in this tough time and also reacted to the fun memes that are doing round.

Paige's beau, Alberto Del Rio is yet to make any comment on the incident. He is likely to stand by her side, also. The fans of the British Diva stood by her side with the #IStandWithPaige on twitter.

RT and use #IStandWithPaige to let @RealPaigeWWE know we still love and adore her!! Paige you will get past this... It will get better!! pic.twitter.com/71M8j0efdw — A Wrestling Artist (@AWrestlingArt) March 19, 2017

OneIndia News