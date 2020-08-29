WWE Payback 2020 Match Card with Predictions

The main event of Payback 2020 will witness the Universal Championship being on the line in a No Disqualification Triple Threat encounter. Former NXT Champion Keith Lee will make his debut against WWE's Apex Predator in a big match.

Meanwhile, the mid-card titles and Women's Tag Team Titles will also be defended on the night that will be coming, live from the ThunderDome aka the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the match card for the night alongside predictions

Matt Riddle vs King Baron Corbin

Corbin put a “King’s Ransom” out for any Superstar on SmackDown and especially for Riddle whom he believes not to be a part of SmackDown. Corbin even hired Shorty G but Riddle has thus far thwarted every attempt by Corbin to outlast him. Now The Original Bro has finally the chance to seek 'Payback' when he goes one-on-one with the King.

Prediction - This marks the PPV debut for Matt Riddle at the expense of Corbin. The former NXT superstar will be more than happy to shut his opponent up with a big singles win.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs Seth Rollins and Murphy

The Mysterio family got a chance to seek 'Payback' on Rollins and his disciple on Raw that got ruined due to the intervention by RETRIBUTION. Now the father-son duo gets another chance when they team up together against the heels, tomorrow night. Dominik has earned the respect of the WWE Universe putting a stellar performance at SummerSlam but he came up short against The Messiah. But now it's time to turn the table with his father backing him up.

Prediction - The torturous acts of Seth Rollins have been ongoing for quite sometimes now and Mysterio family will put an end to it with the big victory and thus living up to the theme of the Payback PPV.

United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley

Apollo Crews may have outsmarted MVP and his heel faction in the recent past but that wasn’t definitely the last time they confronted. In fact, the biggest threat of Apollo's title reign appears tomorrow at Payback when he faces The Dominator who once headlined WrestleMania with the US Championship. Bobby Lashley is in a complete fowl mood, as of late who could be looking forward to punishing Crews from the get-go.

Prediction - The Hurt Business is apparently booming and they desperately need a title around them to be showcased. After a long wait, they might finally get it when Lashley dethrones Crews from his US Title reign.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bayley & Sasha Banks (c) vs. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax

Everything isn't good between the Golden Role Models following SummerSlam as Sasha Banks lost the Raw Women's Championship continuing her tradition to never have a successful title defense. But they need to regroup quickly and there's no better way to do it than at Payback as their opponents share a certain animosity. Jax and Baszler are certainly not tag team elements and they don't have the upper-hand going into the match.

Prediction - The Irresistible Force and The Queen of Spades aren't expected to work together and the champions' heel antics would be enough for title retention.

Keith Lee vs Randy Orton

A very few could expect to receive a grand debut on the main roster like the one Lee is getting at Payback. After all, he’s jumping right into a heavyweight collision against the 13-time World Champion Randy Orton, who has recently become the Legend Killer, again. Orton narrowly missed the title opportunity during a vicious slugfest for the WWE Title at SummerSlam 2020 against Drew McIntyre. But he’s more than ready to get a rematch and should claim it by defeating the one who's representing McIntyre at this PPV.

Prediction - Keith Lee will offer hell-of-a-fight in his PPV debut match but that won't be enough to put down The Viper. Orton takes the Where to get yet another title shot against McIntyre.

Universal Championship No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Roman Reigns vs. “The Monster” Braun Strowman

Roman Reigns is back in the shuffle to claim his yard and the Universal Championship, as well. But in order to do so, he must have to go through two of the most powerful and demented forces in WWE as he challenges the new champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and “The Monster” Braun Strowman in this massive No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match. These three love to get things physical while competing in a match and using the no-DQ environment, they’ll wreak havoc.

Prediction - Wyatt’s demonic version has just captured the title and he's not going to drop it, just seven days later considering he's a top star. Rather, he’s likely to pin Strowman for a second time to wipe him out of the scene and then go into a one-on-one feud with Reigns in weeks to follow.