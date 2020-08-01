WWE Payback returning one week after Summerslam 2020

WWE has reportedly added one more WWE Network Special in their schedule which is pretty surprising.

Wrestlevotes reports that WWE has added Payback to their pay-per-view listing. While no announcement has been made from the company's side, the seventh installment for the event will be going down, later this month as the audience can expect to get two PPVs on back to back weeks.

Interestingly, the source noted Payback 2020 is scheduled for August 30th which is just a week after the SummerSlam pay-per-view. This would be a rare occasion since WWE programming usually needs three to four weeks to build up the feuds that culminate through a PPV night.

It’s unlikely that they could gather new storylines within a week and thus we are likely to get a night filled with grudge matches, instead, to live up to the name of the event.

More importantly, WWE has Payback planned on August 30 which was the previously rumoured date for Evolution II. There might have been some backstage plans going on around an additional event as it was reported last month that WWE was considering either the second night of SummerSlam or returning the all-women Evolution just a week after SummerSlam.

But if the latest report is any indication then neither one of these will be on the card as a modern-day PPV is in the pipeline. It was also reported back in May that WWE had their post-SummerSlam schedule ready, as given below:

* Clash of Champions on September 20 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

* Hell In a Cell on October 18 from the Philips Arena Atlanta, Georgia

* Survivor Series on November 22 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

* TLC on December 20 from the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois

The comeback of Payback as well as the coronavirus outbreak could make slight changes to the above listings and we hope to get official information on those as we move towards the fall of 2020.

A return to Saudi Arabia for a global pay-per-view event is also possible, later this year, as noted by Vince McMahon during the recent meeting with shareholders for submission of second-quarter reports. There's no confirmation available on whether the aforementioned events will go down as per schedule or WWE could secure new dates and locations for those.

There is also no word or official information yet on the potential location for Payback. The chronology for this event started back in 2013 and since then it used to be a yearly tradition until WWE gave it a miss, last year. It’s now back following SummerSlam and we believe the company wants to increase paid subscribers' numbers for WWE Network by adding more fresh PPV contents to the programming.