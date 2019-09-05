WWE pick their show-stealer for Madison Square Garden events

As confirmed by WWE, tapings for Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live will be hosted by the Madison Square Garden Arena in the New York City on September 9th and 10th. After almost a decade, live WWE TV show will take place at the aforementioned venue. Stone Cold Steve Austin will be in attendance for Monday Night Raw while The Undertaker returns on Smackdown Live. But King of the Ring semifinal remains a special attraction for the fans due to its unpredictable nature.

The interesting part is that WWE changed a matchup especially for one particular participant of the semifinal which will determine the final matchup to be hosted at Clash of Champions. Ricochet is the concerned person for whom the one-on-one match has reportedly been converted into a triple threat contest. It will be Corbin vs. Joe vs. Ricochet where the winner will get to compete in the finale.

According to the reports of Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE arranged this triple threat semifinal match in King Of The Ring Tournament only for the sake of Ricochet. The theory is to feed the babyface player in between two heel superstars to bring out the very best out of him. His incredible athleticism will be on show in front of the Madison Square Garden audience to earn even more attention, (via ringsidenews.com)

“They’re doing a three-way which makes no sense, but the idea there is to actually showcase Ricochet which is not saying that he’s necessarily winning. He might be, but the idea is that in the match at The Garden Ricochet’s going to be there as a babyface against two heels and two big heels and he’s not a big guy so they dynamic is supposed to work for him — I mean the match is for him.”

Originally, this semifinal from Raw was believed to be a singles contest between Corbin and Ricochet. But the quarterfinal was declared as a no-contest and thereby Samoa Joe also received the chance to compete in the semi-final. There is no news on which superstar will come out as the winner in this match, but Ricochet's super-human stunts will be used for a show-stealing purpose.

He is the current favorite to win King of the Ring tournament as reports earlier claimed that the WWE officials are impressed with him. But so far the tourney has been so unpredictable. Favorites like Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens and Andrade have been eliminated which has appeared to be a shocker. We wonder whether the creative team is planning more of this as the tournament reaches its end.