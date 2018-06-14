WWE's plan for Jeff Hardy and the US title on Smackdown

Jeff hardy won the United States Championship during the Superstar Shakeup by defeating Jinder Mahal during an episode of WWE Raw. He was sent to the blue brand as part of the Shake Up the next day to start a strong title run, which he did for some weeks as he defended the title successfully at Greatest Royal Rumble and the Backlash PPV event.

However, since Backlash, things changed for Jeff Hardy. WWE creative team did not reserve an opponent for his title nor did he qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match. Currently, he is not booked in any of the matches for the upcoming MITB PPV. So we should not see him this coming Sunday night on TV.

There might be a potential reason for WWE's reluctance to use Hardy and as per the reports of PWTorch.com, Jeff Hardy is dealing with a head injury right now. He has a nerve issue which is known as the 'pinched nerve' or compressed nerve that spreads pain to the entire body and this may be the reason for his absence from televised editions of Smackdown Live.

But then again Jeff Hardy was seen in competition in the dark matches of the show. Once the TV episodes went off air he appeared to defend the title against The Miz or feature in tag team matches. This proves that the injury is not a major one. He was also back for a one-off match during this past episode of the Tuesday Night show.

The current listing of the house shows indicates that Hardy will still be the United States champion after MITB PPV. He will defend it in a fatal-4-way match against Samoa Joe, The Miz, and Rusev. We can guarantee that one in these three will be his next rival for the championship feud.