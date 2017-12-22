WWE plan Matt Hardy Vs Bray Wyatt in Wyatt Compound

Bengaluru, December 22: Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt are set to take their rivalry to a whole new level and will fight in a compound match at the Wyatt compound, according to the reports from cagesideseats.com.

This will be the first-ever match under this gimmick that was invented by the creative heads of TNA Impact Wrestling promotion, last year. Its a fight that will be contested in a compound under no rules rather than inside an arena in front of live audience.

It is 'Delightful’ for the WWE Universe to see a rejuvenated Matt Hardy who has adopted the Woken persona, officially on WWE TV. The transformation happened after he reached a breaking point and started acting in a bizarre way.

The first feud featuring this weird character was against Bray Wyatt. For the past couple of weeks, the pair have been involved in a war of words on the titantron during Monday Night Raw rather than making an appearance in the ring.

This feud is also a much-anticipated one as these are two of the most weird characters present in the pro-wrestling industry. Even though Matt Hardy has been under the banner of WWE from the start of this year, we could not see a match between these two. But, now that the rivalry has officially begun, we might get to see an exceptional match.

Matt and Jeff Hardy were under contract with WWE’s rival brand TNA where a match between the two brothers took place at the Hardy Compound. Matt was able to 'delete’ his brother to start a new character of Brother Nero and they resumed working as a tag team later.

This match was a huge success in the summer of 2016 and WWE was forced to introduce the Wyatt compound just after that where we saw a brawl between The New Day and the Wyatt Family in the open battleground which was a scary scene.

Later, WWE also experimented a House of Horrors match between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton which turned out to be a bore-fest. At this time, the innovator of the gimmick, Matt Hardy himself will be involved in it and hence, this upcoming match will definitely be interesting for the WWE audience.