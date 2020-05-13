WWE plan The Undertaker vs AJ Styles Wrestlemania rematch?

The good news is perhaps it was not the only time that we have witnessed The Phenomenal One battling The Phenome in a match. While speaking to The Bump on Youtube, AJ Styles admitted that he’s ready to do it again with the greatest sports entertainer of all-time, if the setup is right. When asked if he would like to face The Undertaker again in the future, he came up with a positive answer,

"If there's ever a chance for me to get my hands on The Undertaker again, I would gladly take him out, no problem," Styles answered. "Obviously, it is a problem, but I'm looking forward to it." (Quotes courtesy wrestlingINC.com)

On a related note, WWE has started teasing that the rivalry between The Undertaker and AJ Styles may not be over. Ever since the latter one returned on Monday Night RAW following the Boneyard Match, he was seen talking about it on TV and interviews. While competing at the 2020 Money In The Bank ladder match at the WWE Headquarters, AJ was stunned in front of a room that was specifically themed for The Deadman.

Followed by that incident, AJ Styles was also found watching The Undertaker's Last Ride documentary on the WWE Network on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw. He seemed frustrated about how Taker's presence has caused a disturbance in his life which may force him to do something about it.

Previously, Slice Wrestling reported the Boneyard Match that has already become an all-time classic, wasn't the final outing for The Undertaker. He plans on doing “The Last Ride” farewell tour that would see him go on one last final run that may conclude at either Survivor Series 2020 or WrestleMania 37. ‬it does mean that The Deadman will be seen in action in this summer.

A few options are being discussed by The Undertaker and the promotion on how to execute this farewell tour with more realistic plans including the grand homecoming at Survivor Series 2020 in Dallas, Texas which also marks his 30th-anniversary celebration in the company. He has reportedly pitched names of selected opponents whom he wants to face before hanging up the boots. The list goes as follows,

‪• Randy Orton ‬

‪• The Fiend Bray Wyatt ‬

‪• Aleister Black ‬

‪• Finn Balor ‬

‪• Drew McIntyre ‬

‪• Braun Strowman ‬

‪• AJ Styles ‬

‪• Shawn Michaels ‬

‪• Kane ‬

‪• Sting

As you can see, Styles' name is present in the list and the WrestleMania 36 program could be extended to produce a rematch, probably at SummerSlam 2020. WWE has already brought back legendary names like Edge and Randy Orton to pull up the slumping TV ratings of Raw and book them in a match for WWE Backlash 2020 pay-per-view. It won't be a surprise if The Undertaker joins them as the next returnee to kick-off his farewell tour and thus give a major boost to Raw viewerships.

It was also noted by Slice that anyone of the superstars from the above-mentioned list can be considered for The Undertaker’s retirement match. HBK and Sting are considered long shots going by their age but The Phenome won't mind one going into one last battle with either one of them as WWE continues to explore all options for one of the most trusted shoulders under their banner.