WWE plans Roman Reigns vs. The Rock for WrestleMania 36 main event

By Raja
Roman Reigns vs. The Rock dream match happening at Wrestlemania 36? (courtesy Youtube)
Bengaluru, June 14: WWE hosts the extravaganza of pro-wrestling every year in April better known as WrestleMania. Bigger storylines from Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live culminate here to produce the most glamorous show in the sports entertainment business.

The 36th edition of the 'show of shows' has already been confirmed to take place in Florida that is likely to be headlined with a match that we've never thought of witnessing.

As per the reports from Slice Wrestling, two of the franchise players of the WWE from their respective heydays are likely to collide in a match. WWE officials are working towards a mega bout between The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36. The lineup depends on whether the latter will be available from his busy movie schedule or not.

Speculations of WWE hosting the match were always there on the internet ever since The Rock helped Roman Reigns win Royal Rumble 2015. A fan backlash broke out hinting that Reigns may turn on his own cousin to set up this match. But WWE has never been able to book The BrahmaBull in a full-time TV program and thereby arrange this match due to his Hollywood career being an obstacle.

Here's more from WWE's backstage plans regarding this match, courtesy of wwfoldschool.com,

"WWE originally wanted to do this match at WrestleMania 35, but talks about it were dropped when Reigns was out battling leukemia (although Reigns managed to return for WrestleMania 35).

WWE even planted seeds for this match by producing a video where they argued why the current PG era is better than the Attitude Era and the wrestlers used on the thumbnail of this video were The Rock and Roman Reigns."

From WWE perspective, this match seems evident to happen as this could embroil a battle between the two franchise figures. Over the years, such contests headlined WrestleMania that we may also dub as 'passing the torch' encounters.

In this case, WWE officials can make the stakes even higher showcasing the match as a rivalry between two Samoan Dynasty members who are cousins in real-life. But it can only happen if The Rock makes himself available for a WrestleMania program that will probably consume two months from his busy schedule.

He is one of the biggest box office attractions present in Hollywood as an actor as well as producer. So it's really tough for him to keep himself away from the scene for a longer timespan and enter the world of pro-wrestling, again.

Hopefully, he agrees to the mega Wrestlemania match considering to put over his cousin, Roman Reigns who is the current poster boy of the WWE. In case this match becomes a reality, The Big Dog will be able to achieve a unique record of main-eventing WrestleMania for the fifth time in his career. The showcase of immortals will return with its next installment on April 6th, 2020 in Florida.

Read more about: wwe wwe raw wwe smackdown sports
Story first published: Friday, June 14, 2019, 12:59 [IST]
