WWE using drastic measures to stop superstars from joining rivals?

In fact, it's safe to say Vince McMahon's created empire was 'The Business'. However, the situation has drastically changed ever since Jacksonville Jaguars' owner Toni Khan decided to enter the scene with his band.

The AEW delivered a successful first pay-per-view event named Double or Nothing which brought a fresh experience from a fan's perspective. Plus, superstars are now considering the AEW brand as an alternative in case WWE is not suitable for them. Recent reports suggest that a number of superstars are actually planning to quit WWE once their contracts come to an end.

It was reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that a lot of WWE talents "want out" from their familiar territory. The name and numbers would certainly shock the people. They are actually patiently waiting for their deals with the McMahon owned company to run down as they could move out freely.

Superstars like The Usos, Mike and Maria Kanellis and AJ Styles recently chose to re-sign with the brand, while others like others like Dustin Rhodes, Jon Moxley, and Shawn Spears jumped ship to All Elite Wrestling brand. Now, WWE is reportedly coming up with some drastic measures to stop more stars from moving to the rival brand.

According to Slice Wrestling, WWE officials recently held a meeting with all the talents present on the roster to emphasize the fact that WWE is in the 'big league' when it comes to sports entertainment. Plus, as per Wrestling Observer Radio, Stephanie McMahon had a pep-talk to each one of them and mentioned how WWE is “The best wrestling promotion a wrestler could work for”.

Plus, The Boss' daughter also explained how they can't have a career outside the WWE which is basically a 'brainwash' tactic to retain the superstars. This is why the talents are being offered a five-year deal which is for a longer tenure alongside a rise in paycheck so that AEW can't target them.

However, superstars are reportedly not buying these words right now. The underutilized stars are still considering AEW as a great option. Former WWE veteran Chris Jericho and current AEW star has recently opened up on the pleasant treatment he's been receiving this far in the new brand, (in an interview with “The World According To Jesse”)

"When you play for a sports team — The Khan Family owns AEW, Jacksonville Jaguars, Fulham FC – there’s a different vibe there. It’s more of a big-time sports mentality rather than the old school 'the way things are done’ wrestling mentality.

"There is a time when you have to change that. Just because it is that way, doesn’t mean that it’s right.

"AEW has health care and dental for the performers. You’re talking about a big sports team mentality instead of every man for himself mentality the business has had for years. It’s something that appealed to me."