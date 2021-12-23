WWE ponder ThunderDome move after staff and wrestlers test COVID-19 positive

The new COVID-19 variant, Omicron has been causing troubles all over the world. WWE is also feeling the effect and they would like to enforce tighter restrictions to their upcoming show schedule.

A number of WWE talents and staff members were reportedly feeling run down, following last weekend’s live events and TV tapings. According to PWInsider, some of them have since tested positive for the COVID-19.

While no specific name was noted, the report suggested that some of the staff have already tested positive while others are still waiting for their test results to return.

This Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown on FOX has already been taped from Chicago and hence there won’t be any tapings, this weekend. However, these COVID-19 positive names could affect the annual post-Christmas Holiday Tour.

No current plans have been noted to cancel events in the United States, but next week’s lineup from Toronto, Ontario, Laval, and Quebec in Canada are up in the air due to COVID-related shutdowns and restrictions.

Tickets for the Quebec show are no longer available, but the event is still listed. The December 29 WWE live event in Toronto is also on with Hall of Famer Trish Stratus serving as the special host but as noted the ongoing issues could have a ripple effect on it.

Interestingly, FOX has canceled their “New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022” special on December 31st due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant. This SmackDown episode has since been moved to FS1 on New Year’s Eve and we now expect to have a Year in Review show on that night.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, chances are there that WWE might just have to go back to the ThunderDome format considering the circumstances. The company is prepping things up for a move in Florida if/when any COVID-19 mandates are issued.

“I think they’re both going to be pretty confident that Florida will not issue any mandates under any circumstance. Obviously, AEW can go back to Jacksonville and WWE can go back to someplace in Florida. You can always do the Performance Center.

"The problem is that if you put WWE Raw/Smackdown in front of 300 people again those numbers will crater. So, it’s a bad situation and AEW’s numbers will hurt too.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

WWE Day 1 pay-per-view is still scheduled from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on New Year’s Day. No Smackdown taping is currently listed until next year while Monday’s Raw is scheduled from Detroit, Michigan.

WWE has confirmed to @kevinraphael21 that the live event in Laval next week has been postponed.



Still awaiting official word on status of the show in Toronto. https://t.co/KyqsioZdtY — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) December 22, 2021

Additionally, there will be live events on Sunday from Tampa and Madison Square Garden in New York City, on Tuesday from Pittsburgh and Washington, DC, on Wednesday in Toronto and Baltimore, and on Thursday from Buffalo and Quebec. The December 30 Laval live event has been postponed.