WWE: Possible name who will break Asuka’s undefeated streak

So, she did not have any problem to go on to hold the NXT title and continue the reign for 523 days. She never lost the title but was forced to relinquish it which also marked her debut on the main roster. She was also given the same momentum on WWE Raw. By virtue of this strong push, she was able to create history by winning the women's Royal Rumble.

Now, there's a reason behind keeping the undefeated streak intact. The officials want a big name to show up and then defeat her finally putting an end to it. The recent reports from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter gave an update regarding this stating that none other than Ronda Rousey is going to be the streak-breaker.



According to him, this has always been the plan for the officials. This is why Asuka was portrayed as the dominant force on the female roster to match up with the benchmark performer that Ronda Rousey is. Check out the updates regarding the same from SportsKeeda.com,

“Dave Meltzer is claiming that WWE is setting up Ronda Rousey to eventually end Asuka's undefeated streak, but it will supposedly not happen until later in the year. That means Rousey will most likely be put in a tag team match against The Authority, leaving Asuka to fight for the title.”

As you can see, the showdown between these two is not going down at the 'show of shows', this year. Rather, we have to wait a little more to witness this contest. In the meantime, Ronda Rousey will feature in a tag team match at Wrestlemania 34 against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon which was confirmed following the Elimination Chamber PPV.

Asuka, on the other hand, is the Royal Rumble winner and will compete in the women's championship match against Charlotte Flair. She is expected to win the title at Wrestlemania. Ronda will be gunning for the belt and dethrone her from the reign in the future in 2018. In this process, the much-hyped streak will come to an end against a formidable opponent.