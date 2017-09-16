WWE: Potential winner of John Cena vs. Roman Reigns at No Mercy PPV

New Delhi, Sep 16: The inevitable matchup between John Cena and Roman Reigns was finally confirmed by the WWE. Clash of these two behemoths in the company will take place at the No Mercy PPV on September 24th. The Staples Center in Los Angeles, California will be the host to it.

Generally, the No Mercy PPV is considered to be a B grade event in comparison to the other PPV gimmicks in the WWE. However, the venue is much bigger, this year and the general concern is that the company is determined to make it worth a watch and hence came up with this match.

According to the reports of cagesideseats.com, the NFL season is starting to pick up in the United States and they arranged this feud particularly now to attract more viewers on Raw. This is the match where two faces of the company will collide to determine their supremacy on each other.

At this time, the feud has just started to build up for the upcoming PPV. Both Cena and Reigns have cut firing promos on this past edition of Raw which is said to be one of the best of all time. This was done intentionally by the creative to create an animosity between these two superstars.

This brings us to the inevitable question as of which superstar will come out after the match with his hand raised above. According to the reports of Forbes.com, the match has been arranged to quick. No whatsoever buildup was done for this rivalry, prior to this.

Hence, we can be assured of this one to be stretched feud with multi matches waiting in the future. The culmination might take place at a bigger PPV like Wrestlemania.

But, another report from Inquistr.com, suggested that this match is bound to be a 'torch bearer' contest where the former franchise player will digest a loss to put over the newer guy. So, the outcome is quite predictable where Reigns will win to show the doors to the Cenation Leader.

In general, this is the match that was bound to happen in order to hand over the franchise status to Reigns from Cena. So, the Big Dog is a clear favorite to win the contest. The 16-time world champion has started going to Hollywood for a better part of the year and will stick to more of that, following the match.