WWE provide update on condition of Shane McMahon

Bengaluru, October 10: The Hell in a Cell match against Kevin Owens was Shane McMahon’s third singles match after his return to the WWE in 2016.

Even at 47, Shane McMahon is considered to be a main event attraction in the WWE and the creative team used him to the fullest potential to sell out the Smackdown-exclusive PPV.

You can't hide the fact, the commissioner of the blue brand has certainly over-delivered. This was one of the most brutal matches in recent times. He went all out to seek vengeance against the prizefighter who knocked out his father during the Sin City episode of Smackdown Live.

At one point of the match, the fight was taken to the top of the cell structure. Shane even digested a pop-up powerbomb on top of the steel structure. He was about to pick up the win after he pushed Owens down through the commentary table and then went for the leap off the cell, again.

However, Sami Zayn betrayed Shane-O-Mac and caused him go through another announce table straight from the top of the Hell in a Cell structure. It was a pretty bad landing and visibly, the Smackdown commissioner suffered a major concussion after the fall and was taken out via a stretcher, after the match.

Latest update on his condition was revealed on WWE.com and it doesn't sound good. He is believed to have suffered multiple broken ribs and more by virtue of that fall. Check out the full update, here,

“SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon has been taken to a local medical facility after leaping from the top of Hell in a Cell and crashing through an announce table during his brutal Falls Count Anywhere Hell in a Cell Match against Kevin Owens.

A preliminary report has determined that Shane may be dealing with multiple injuries, including neck trauma, fractured ribs, and a dislocated shoulder.

While nothing has been confirmed at this time, WWE.com will continue to monitor Shane’s condition. Check back with WWE.com for updates as they become available.”

We send our prayers and thoughts to beloved Shane-O-Mac to get back to his normal routine after suffering such a nasty fall. He has always been a fearless one while performing these daredevil stunts for our excitement. Hopefully, we will hear some positive news when Smackdown Live is live tonight.